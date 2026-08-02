Việt Nam’s bid to become the world’s next gastronomy capital

By Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — By any measure, Vietnamese cuisine is enjoying a moment in the global spotlight. From humble phở stalls to Michelin-recognised restaurants, the country's food culture has evolved into one of its most compelling soft-power assets.

Now, industry leaders believe the next challenge is even bigger: positioning Việt Nam not simply as a destination for great food, but as a new 'Gastronomy Capital' in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

At the centre of this ambition is a broader shift in mindset among restaurateurs and industry stakeholders.

According to Chử Hồng Minh, chairman of the Vietnam Restaurant Association, the past two to three years have marked a turning point.

"There have been significant changes in thinking and approach among restaurant operators in Việt Nam," he said, pointing to the strong recovery of tourism since 2024, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, where growth has exceeded 20 per cent.

Global tourism spending has already returned to pre-pandemic levels, reaching approximately US$1.9 trillion, matching the peak recorded in 2019, according to UN Tourism data.

Culinary tourism has become one of the fastest-growing segments in this context, with growth rates exceeding overall tourism. For Việt Nam, this trend highlights what Minh referred to as a "clear advantage" in tapping into food as a catalyst for destination appeal.

Vietnamese cuisine has been steadily gaining international recognition. Global platform rankings, the arrival of inspectors from Michelin Guide and accolades from organisations such as UNESCO have helped bolster its visibility.

Việt Nam now ranks among the top global culinary destinations on TasteAtlas, while cities including Đà Nẵng have been named among the world's top food destinations for 2025.

However, recognition alone does not equate to strong positioning, according to Minh.

One of the key challenges identified by the project is the gap between global appreciation and brand perception.

A survey conducted in 2025 showed that more than 70 per cent of global conversations about cuisine were positive, but Việt Nam accounted for only around 7 per cent of strong emotional attachment to its cuisine or active advocacy for it.

"In many cases, Việt Nam is still associated with 'cheap' or 'street food', even if it is delicious," Minh said. "Other cuisines, like Thai, have clearer narratives and stronger emotional connections."

This insight has shaped early discussions around positioning. One proposed direction, 'Delicious and Healthy', reflects both Việt Nam's culinary strengths and global consumer trends toward wellness and sustainability.

Workshops involving cultural researchers and international experts have also emphasised the need to embed storytelling and cultural context into dining experiences, moving beyond purely functional consumption.

A new identity

The idea of branding Việt Nam as a gastronomy capital has not been without debate.

International experts have pointed out that the concept itself is not widely used globally. Nevertheless, project leaders have chosen to retain the term for its marketing impact, drawing parallels with phrases like 'Fashion Capital' or 'City of Light'.

The addition of the word 'new' reflects a more refined positioning.

Minh outlined three dimensions behind the concept: the emerging status of Việt Nam's culinary ecosystem, the role of digital transformation and technology, and alignment with global trends such as sustainability and wellness.

These elements are intended to differentiate Việt Nam from established culinary powerhouses such as Japan or France, while anchoring its identity in both tradition and innovation.

"We need to leverage both our unique advantages and the momentum of current global trends," Minh said.

A recurring theme in the project is the balance between authenticity and modernisation.

Although the main goal is to preserve local culinary heritage, it is also understood that growth requires innovation through fusion concepts, technology integration or new service models.

Minh pointed to the evolving definition of 'luxury' in culinary tourism. Rather than equating high-end experiences with five-star settings, the focus is shifting toward authenticity and cultural depth.

"Luxury in culinary experiences should come from the core value of local culture," he said.

Technology, meanwhile, is seen as both an opportunity and a challenge. Automation and AI are increasingly being adopted in kitchens and operations, but industry leaders stress the importance of maintaining the human touch in hospitality.

"There are stages where technology can be applied, but storytelling, interaction and cultural explanation must remain human-led," Minh noted.

This approach reflects broader global debates within the hospitality industry, particularly in markets like Singapore, where operators have pushed back against overly rigid digitalisation mandates in favour of preserving service quality.

Luxury reimagined

While much of the discussion around Việt Nam's culinary rise has focused on identity and cultural richness, international stakeholders argue that the next phase will depend on execution.

Mathias Kuepper, managing director and regional president of Asia-Pacific at Koelnmesse, emphasised that successful culinary destinations are defined not only by their food, but also by how consistently they deliver it.

"Strong culinary cultures are not enough on their own," he said. "Global culinary hubs succeed because they deliver consistent standards across restaurants, hotels and scalable dining concepts."

According to Kuepper, Việt Nam's strength lies in its diversity of flavours, and the main opportunity lies in translating those strengths into repeatable, high-quality formats that can expand both regionally and internationally.

This includes strengthening links between culinary identity and hospitality operations, an area where global platforms such as THAIFEX – HOREC Asia have observed increasing demand.

Buyers and operators are looking for concepts that combine authenticity with operational consistency, a combination that could enable Vietnamese cuisine to scale more effectively.

The 'Gastronomy Capital' initiative is structured as a multi-stakeholder effort, involving industry associations, government agencies, international partners and local businesses, according to Minh.

He described it as an ecosystem-driven approach encompassing multiple components, from international trade promotion and training programmes to awards, festivals and destination development.

Among the planned activities are culinary awards aligned with global standards, international conferences to connect stakeholders and curated events designed to showcase Vietnamese cuisine in more premium, boutique formats.

Several cities are also being considered for international recognition as culinary destinations, with expectations that two to three Vietnamese cities could receive global awards in the near future.

At the same time, pilot projects at the local level aim to develop sustainable culinary ecosystems, integrating tourism, hospitality and cultural assets. These initiatives are intended to be models for wider replication nationwide.

Việt Nam's ambitions are unfolding in an increasingly competitive regional environment.

Countries such as Thailand and Singapore have already developed strong culinary brands, supported by clear strategies and significant investment in innovation and marketing.

For Việt Nam, the challenge lies in moving quickly enough to capitalise on current momentum.

"If we do not act now, the opportunity may not come again," Minh said, noting that other markets are advancing rapidly in areas such as digital innovation and experiential design.

As the project moves into its next phase, the focus appears to be shifting from vision to implementation, translating ideas into tangible outcomes across restaurants, destinations and international markets. — BIZHUB/VNS