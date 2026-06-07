Khun Village offers quiet path of tourism

Thanh Nga and Thu Hoài

Nestled among the emerald hills of northern Việt Nam, Khun Village does not compete for attention with grand attractions or polished resorts. Instead, this quiet corner of Tuyên Quang Province draws travellers through something rarer — the gentle rhythm of rural life, the warmth of community and the enduring beauty of traditions still woven into everyday existence.

In recent years, the village has been gradually developing community-based tourism, offering visitors a chance to experience local life first-hand. Here, tourism grows naturally from the routines, traditions and livelihoods of the people who call this place home.

One of the most notable experiences in Khun Village is a visit to Bó Mỳ Cave, a natural formation known for its striking stalactites and stalagmites. Beyond its visual appeal, the cave holds practical significance for the local community, serving as a vital water reserve during the dry season.

Outside the cave, the village reveals itself through simple journeys such as walking or cycling along narrow paths that wind through palm-covered hills and terraced fields. These quiet routes provide a window into rural life, where time seems to move at a different pace.

Traditional stilt houses stand scattered across the landscape, many of them welcoming visitors to stay. Unlike commercial accommodations, these homestays are extensions of real homes, where guests share meals, stories and daily routines with their hosts. The experience is less about service and more about connection.

Food, too, plays a central role in the journey. Local dishes such as five-colour sticky rice, forest vegetables and stream fish are prepared using ingredients sourced from the surrounding areas. Each meal reflects a deep relationship between people and nature built on familiarity, respect and sustainability.

Beyond food and scenery, visitors can take part in hands-on activities that offer deeper insight into local knowledge and craftsmanship. Weaving, basket-making and farming are presented as living practices that continue to shape everyday life. By joining in, even briefly, visitors gain a more meaningful understanding of the work behind the culture.

Living heritage

As night falls, the village takes on a different kind of charm. The sounds of Then singing and traditional folk melodies echo through the quiet village, creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and deeply rooted in heritage. These moments are not staged performances but natural expressions of a culture that remains alive within the community.

“Everything here feels real,” said Minh Anh, a visitor from Hà Nội who recently spent two days in the village. “There’s no pressure to follow a schedule or check off attractions. You just live alongside the people, and somehow that becomes the most memorable part of the trip.”

For many travellers, it is precisely this authenticity that makes the village stand out. In a tourism landscape often driven by rapid development and mass appeal, the village offers a different perspective that values depth over scale.

During a recent working visit to the area, Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Thomas Gass, along with representatives of development organisations, experienced the community-based tourism model in Khun Village first-hand.

They met with local residents and explored how the community actively participates in shaping tourism development. It is an approach that places local people at the heart of the process rather than positioning them as passive beneficiaries.

Slow tourism

This model reflects a broader shift towards sustainable tourism, where economic benefits are balanced with cultural preservation and environmental responsibility.

In Khun Village, that balance is not achieved through large-scale infrastructure or rapid expansion, but through small, deliberate steps led by the community itself.

What makes the village particularly compelling is the way nature, culture and daily life form a cohesive experience. Visitors engage, reflect and, in many cases, leave with a renewed appreciation for simplicity.

Khun Village may not be widely known, and perhaps that is part of its strength. Its quiet approach to tourism allows it to grow at its own pace, without losing the essence that makes it unique. For those willing to slow down and look a little closer, that invitation is more than enough. — VNS

How to get there

From Hà Nội, travellers can reach Tuyên Quang City by car or bus in around 5–6 hours, then continue to Khun Village by local transport. Due to the mountainous terrain, hiring a private car or travelling with a local guide is recommended for the final leg of the journey.

What to do

- Explore Bó Mỳ Cave and its natural formations

- Walk or cycle through terraced fields and palm-covered hills

- Relax in a traditional stilt-house homestay

- Enjoy local dishes made from fresh, seasonal ingredients

- Try hands-on activities such as weaving, basket-making or farming

- Experience traditional Then singing and local cultural performances in the evening.