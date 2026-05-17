Music producer brings Vietnamese sound to the global stage

Inside some of the world’s most legendary recording studios, from Abbey Road in London to EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, a Vietnamese producer has quietly helped shape orchestral scores and cinematic soundscapes now reaching audiences worldwide. Behind the Grammy-nominated album Mythologies II by Vietnamese-American singer Sangeeta Kaur stands music producer Trần Lê Duy.

As associate producer, Duy worked behind the scenes on the album’s recording and production process, including post-production sessions at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, where generations of internationally acclaimed film scores and orchestral recordings have been created.

He was also responsible for editing and arranging both the full orchestral score and individual instrumental parts for the ensemble at Abbey Road Studios.

Duy, 33, is currently based in the United States and works as a lecturer at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood.

Before taking up the position, he was recognised as an outstanding student at the Musicians Institute and later completed a Master of Music in Screen Scoring at the University of Southern California (USC), widely regarded as a training ground for Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe winners.

Despite his relatively young age, Duy has built an impressive record on the international music scene. He received a commendation from the Mayor of Westminster for his role as conductor of the Spring Concert 2019.

He later earned the titles Producer of the Year and Orchestral Producer of the Year at the Indie Music Channel Awards 2021. In 2023, he won Album of the Year at the Indie Music Channel Awards for Aurora by artist Sangeeta Kaur.

The recognition reflects not only technical expertise but also a distinctive artistic vision developed within one of the world’s most demanding creative industries.

Global stage

In Việt Nam, Duy is known as the producer behind a series of popular songs, including Về Với Em (Return to Me), Giữa Đại Lộ Đông Tây (On the East–West Boulevard), Một Ngày Tôi Quên Hết (One Day I Forget Everything) and Nếu Một Mai Tôi Bay Lên Trời (If One Day I Fly to the Sky).

His signature style blends contemporary music with folk and global influences. He frequently experiments with world music and cinematic elements, combining traditional instruments with orchestral strings and electronic sounds.

A standout example is "The Love Journey" project by star singer Võ Hạ Trâm, where Duy played a key production role, particularly on the hit tracks Về Với Em (Return to Me) and Hoa Cỏ Mùa Xuân (Spring Blossoms).

He combined traditional instruments such as the sarod and tabla to create vibrant Bollywood-inspired rhythms while integrating EDM elements to deliver a modern and dynamic sound that still highlighted the singer’s powerful vocals.

The unconventional fusion helped the project quickly attract public attention, setting it apart from many previous productions in the V-pop market.

“The Love Journey presented me with quite a few challenges,” Duy said. “I had to balance two key elements. On one hand, the arrangement needed enough nuance for Trâm to express different shades in her voice, from soft, emotional singing to powerful belting.

“On the other hand, the songs had to carry a strong Indian influence while still feeling modern and accessible to the Vietnamese market.

“Therefore, I had to carefully select and moderate the Indian elements so they were sufficient for Vietnamese listeners to appreciate without becoming too unfamiliar.”

This refined restraint has transformed Duy’s musical works into a distinctive realm, one where culture is honoured while remaining accessible to a wide audience.

“These projects have led listeners to label me as a producer specialising in culturally inspired music. I was commissioned to arrange the vocal performance "Gone Gone Gone" for the musical show "Chị Đẹp Đạp Gió" (Ride The Wind) and the piece was also well received by the public,” the artist said.

Cultural bridge

The mission of bringing Vietnamese music and culture to the world has long guided Duy’s career. Beyond his role as a music producer, he also serves as a cultural bridge between Việt Nam and the United States.

In addition to Mythologies II, nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award in the Best Classical Compendium category, the producer has contributed to film scores for major platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+, including Dear… and How I Became a Superhero, demonstrating his ability to work within leading global entertainment industry environments.

In early 2024, he served as music director for "The Flow of Sound" in Texas. Bringing together multiple generations of Vietnamese artists, the programme showcased and promoted the richness of Vietnamese culture and musical talent to international audiences.

During the programme, he created bold musical fusions, allowing the đàn bầu (monochord) to resonate alongside a Western symphony orchestra.

The unexpected success of the programme became a strong motivation for the artist to bring similar Vietnamese music productions to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, in 2025, one of the world’s leading performing arts venues.

“I feel happy to have produced a programme that brings together Vietnamese-origin musical talents from different places on the same stage,” he said.

“I am deeply committed to and guided by the idea that their music should flow seamlessly like a continuum, from veteran artists to the younger, more contemporary generation.”

Despite achieving notable success abroad, Duy remains humble and maintains a deep affection for his homeland, always eager to contribute to Việt Nam’s domestic music industry.

“I was born and raised in Việt Nam for the first 18 years of my life. My family and Vietnamese music still hold a special place in my heart and I hope to contribute my abilities to the Vietnamese music industry,” he said.

From the recording rooms of Hollywood to the legendary halls of Abbey Road, Trần Lê Duy’s journey reflects a new generation of Vietnamese artists quietly reshaping how the world hears Vietnamese creativity, rooted in tradition yet resonating far beyond national borders. VNS