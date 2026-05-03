Peugeot bicycles tell stories of Hà Nội’s memories

For me, collecting is not just a hobby. It is a mission.

Back in 1975, when I was about to graduate from high school, owning a Peugeot bicycle in Hà Nội was a matter of pride. It was a valuable asset, almost a luxury for many people.

From that admiration I nurtured a simple dream: that perhaps decades later after starting my career, I might be able to own one. In 1983 I finally did. From that first bicycle I gradually realised that Peugeot was not just a means of transport but a repository of memories from a difficult yet meaningful period in northern Việt Nam.

Inner Sanctum: Why has this passion continued to grow over time?

The more time I devoted to collecting the more I realised that Peugeot bicycles are not just ordinary vehicles. They are like ships or aeroplanes in their own way but with one unique feature: they have gender.

I began searching for matching pairs — male and female bicycles of the same model, colour and condition. To me, they are like couples, like families. Then I added children’s bikes to complete those families.

As a result, the collection evolved into a vivid world reflecting human life. Some bikes resemble soulmates, others embody family memories. Together, they tell stories of elegance, artistry and history.

My passion has grown because I am captivated by the beauty of every detail. A Peugeot bicycle has nearly 200 components — steel, leather and rubber — all assembled into a complete work of art. Its beauty is not only visible but deeply felt.

Inner Sanctum: You once said Peugeot bicycles can “tell historical stories”. Could you elaborate?

Imagine Hà Nội before 1975. Those who owned Peugeot bicycles were usually well off. At weekends, you would see them riding through the streets or parks dressed elegantly, often carrying newspapers or books.

These bicycles did not just carry people. They carried love, knowledge and beauty. So when I look at an old Peugeot, I do not just see an object; I see an entire era.

Inner Sanctum: What is the current scale of your collection?

I now own more than 300 Peugeot bicycles, all manufactured and assembled in France before 1992. My criteria are strict: each bike must remain original and retain at least 80 per cent of its quality.

Every bicycle is carefully maintained by a technical team. Peugeot is a very conservative brand; parts from different models are rarely interchangeable so preserving originality is essential.

Beyond bicycles, I also collect more than 300 antique sewing machines produced before 1955, all still in working condition. Notably, their tables are restored using wood from shipwrecks, timber that has endured centuries bearing the marks of time and the sea.

In addition, I own around 600 clocks and over 400 wristwatches, including many Seiko pieces made before 1970 that remain in excellent condition.

Inner Sanctum: It seems each of your collections carries its own philosophy?

That is right. I do not collect clocks to tell the time but to reflect on it. Everyone has 24 hours a day, yet how each person uses that time determines its value.

As for bicycles and sewing machines, I want them to tell stories, stories about people, history and past values.

Inner Sanctum: If you had to summarise your collection in one sentence what would you say?

Collecting is not about display; it is about letting objects tell stories of memory and connecting cultural heritage.

Inner Sanctum: Must the journey have involved challenges?

Of course. But what I am most grateful for is meeting people who share a love for beauty — people willing to support and share.

Collecting has also given me strong mental well-being. Even at nearly 70, I continue to work, exercise, read, manage my business and maintain a balanced lifestyle.

It has also allowed me to meet many talented, humble and successful individuals. I have learned a great deal from them. At the same time, through my involvement in record organisations, I contribute to promoting Vietnamese cultural values to the world.

Inner Sanctum: How did you build this collection over the years?

I began collecting seriously around 2002. At first, I sourced bicycles domestically but the quantity and quality were limited.

Between 2005 and 2006, I discovered that many Peugeot bicycles in Europe were no longer in use. I asked friends and partners to bring them back to Việt Nam. Some appeared worn, at only 40–50 per cent in terms of appearance, but in reality, they retained up to 90 per cent of their quality. After cleaning and restoration, they were almost like new.

Before 2010, I focused mainly on acquiring bikes. Now my priority is preservation. Many people even entrust me with their own bicycles — precious keepsakes — for care.

Inner Sanctum: What keeps you committed to this journey?

Because every object has a soul. They are not just items; they are witnesses to time.

When I look at them, I see my family, my people and a bygone era. These bicycles, clocks and sewing machines help us understand history so we can better appreciate the present and live more compassionately.

For me, collecting is not about ownership. It is about preserving and retelling meaningful stories of life. VNS