Buffalo cart brings village history to life

HÀ NỘI — Through the narrow tree-lined alleys of Đường Lâm Ancient Village, a wooden cart creaks forward, pulled by a patient water buffalo – its slow, steady steps setting the rhythm of a village where time seems to move just a little more gently.

The unique means of transport is the brainchild of Hà Kế Dũng, a resident of Mông Phụ hamlet in Đường Lâm Ancient Village, a settlement with a history spanning nearly 2,000 years, with great affection for every house and alley of his homeland. With many years’ experience in the tourism industry, he has long been concerned with how best to present Đường Lâm’s beauty to visitors in the most authentic way.

In the Vietnamese consciousness, the water buffalo is a central figure in farming life. Dũng therefore decided to integrate this familiar image into tourism to offer an immersive experience in the simplicity of rural life and to show local people that tourism can sometimes be a continuation of their traditional daily work.

However, the realisation of his idea encountered considerable difficulties. Finding a buffalo with a gentle, approachable temperament – one able to interact with strangers – was a major challenge.

After selecting a suitable buffalo that is affectionately called Hạt Đậu (Bean), Dũng faced the next problem: space. As the ancient village is quite cramped, keeping the buffalo inside the village was impractical, so he had to build a stable on the village outskirts for hygiene reasons.

After that, he had to find herders to care for the animal and to steer the cart smoothly and safely for passengers. After much effort, Dũng was finally able to watch Hạt Đậu amble along, pulling the cart through the winding alleys of Mông Phụ.

According to him, Hạt Đậu possesses rare intelligence and friendliness. It has long, beautifully curved horns and, most notably, obeys commands. At the sound of a cue, Hạt Đậu will use its horns to lift the yoke onto its shoulders, readying itself for a new journey.

Its obedience dispelled visitors’ initial hesitation, especially among children. For Dũng, the greatest reward after all his efforts is the smiles of visitors when they get to interact closely with the farmer’s means of livelihood. He feels happy to have contributed to bringing the vivid image of rural life into the modern world.

A slower rhythm

When sitting on a wooden buffalo cart, visitors no longer feel the rush they might experience on electric carts or motorbikes. The buffalo’s slow, steady steps, combined with the gentle rolling of the wheels, create a uniquely relaxing sensation.

From this vantage point, visitors can leisurely admire the rough laterite brick walls and dark brown tiled roofs of centuries-old houses lining the village’s main road. The tranquil atmosphere of Đường Lâm appears more vivid than ever, with every corner and row of trees holding a story of the heroic history of the land of two kings: Phùng Hưng (761-802) and Ngô Quyền (898-944).

One of the first passengers, Chu Thùy Linh from downtown Hà Nội, said she was very impressed by the novelty of the service.

“In today’s modern society, being able to sit on a buffalo cart is a way to truly experience and feel the rural atmosphere,” she said. “Instead of only reading about it in books, my son was able, for the first time, to see a buffalo up close and even touch the large animal, something he doesn’t often have the chance to do.”

“The villagers are very hospitable, creating a sense of comfort and familiarity, as if we were returning home.”

The buffalo cart journey takes visitors through the village’s well-known landmarks, such as Mông Phụ Communal House, before heading to the lush green rice fields surrounding the village.

Linh expressed particular delight when the cart stopped at the Lồ Biêu field shelter, a unique traditional structure frequently featured in photography.

She noted that this was a truly worthwhile real-life experience, helping her gain a deeper appreciation for the value of simple things in rural life.

Beyond the ride

Although it has only been in operation for a short time, the buffalo cart service has already won the affection of many visitors to Đường Lâm. Videos capturing the experience of riding the buffalo cart, shared by visitors on social media, have also received widespread positive feedback.

Not only domestic visitors, but many international tourists are also enthusiastic about the buffalo cart service. Dũng has observed that urban visitors and foreign guests alike are eager to immerse themselves in the peaceful atmosphere, chat with local residents, and learn about their traditional ways of life.

Looking ahead, Dũng hopes to expand the experience beyond the ride –inviting visitors to harvest fruit, join in daily farm work, and share simple meals beneath the ancient houses of Đường Lâm Ancient Village.

But even now, as the cart rolls on and the village drifts by in shades of laterite and green, what lingers is not just the journey, but the quiet feeling of having stepped, however briefly, into a slower, older rhythm — one carried forward in the soft tread of hooves and the enduring memory of village life. — VNS