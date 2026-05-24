City diversifies offerings to boost its tourism

THU HẰNG

HCM CITY —Hồ Chí Minh City is accelerating efforts to reinvent its tourism industry through new experiential products, luxury travel offerings and aggressive promotional campaigns aimed at attracting more domestic and international visitors.

By coordinating with airlines, railways and travel agencies, the city is offering all-inclusive packages at preferential prices to stimulate domestic and international demand, according to its Department of Tourism.

Travel firms are proactively diversifying their offerings and integrating high-quality services with cultural and historical experiences, according to Trần Ngọc Đông Quân, head of the department’s travel management division.

These offerings now extend beyond the traditional city centre into Bình Dương industrial zones and the Vũng Tàu coastal area, making use of the extensive waterways along the Sài Gòn and Đồng Nai rivers.

New urban experiences under development include the Chợ Lớn night tour, Sài Gòn’s century-old heritage tours, free walking tours, Retro Rides Sài Gòn by Night, and the Sác Forest Special Forces excursion.

Major travel companies like Saigontourist, Vietravel, and Bến Thành Tourist have launched discounts of up to 41 per cent, with prices starting from VNĐ599,000 (US$22).

A significant focus has been placed on experiential tourism such as sightseeing by helicopter and five-star yacht cruises, aimed at strengthening the image of a modern and dynamic urban destination.

A luxury helicopter tour connecting the city centre with the Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu area has resumed.

Nguyễn Minh Mẫn, deputy general director of Vina Group Travel, said the tour had already attracted strong interest.

“We currently offer four routes ranging from 15 to 60 minutes, departing from Vũng Tàu Airport.

“Flights explore the Cần Giờ mangrove biosphere reserve, the Hồ Tràm coastal corridor and iconic landmarks such as Landmark 81 and the Ba Son Bridge.”

He added that the company aimed to operate one to two flights per week through the summer, often combining these trips with health and wellness services.

River tours

Following the 2025 merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces, the city has entered a more comprehensive development phase.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thảo, head of the department’s tourism resource planning and development division, said the city has a vast network of ports and waterways.

“The Sài Gòn and Nhà Bè rivers open up immense opportunities for river tourism.”

Future plans would include sunset cruises, dinner tours and riverside sightseeing integrated with traditional art performances, she added.

The Indochina Star sunset cruise, operated by Indochina Junk Co Ltd, is one such high-end addition to the city’s waterfront.

Wes Thompson, a counsellor at the International Schools of North America, recently experienced a sunset sightseeing trip aboard the Indochina Star and highlighted the appeal of the city’s riverfront.

“It is a unique way to see the city at its best, especially with traditional Vietnamese music playing in the background. It truly adds to the atmosphere, combining the scenery with the lovely sounds of traditional instruments.”

Night-time offerings

Recently, the city has introduced new tourism products promoting its people and culture. Notable among them are art programmes such as the VietCharm Culture & Dining Show, Chào Show and the circus performance “Mysterious Land” at Gia Định Park.

The VietCharm Culture & Dining Show at the Reunification Palace stands out, introducing Vietnamese culture through a combination of performing arts and cuisine.

Launched on February 17, the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Horse, the show’s team includes director Hữu Thanh, music director Vũ Quốc Việt, choreographer Quang Đăng, and master chef Huỳnh Phi Nam Phong.

It is considered one of the city’s new experiential tourism products, targeting the high-end segment and international visitors.

Trần Ngọc Dũng, sales director of VietCharm Culture & Culinary JSC, said they hoped the show would become an iconic attraction.

“The 360-degree stage creates a vivid and immersive atmosphere throughout the 90-minute performance.

“Guests do not just observe cultural stories; they experience the distinct culinary identities of Việt Nam’s regions.”

According to Tony Hung Tran, director of inbound tours at Golden Smile Travel, the VietCharm show, along with Chào Show, Phương Nam Theatre, circus performances, and traditional music on Sài Gòn River cruises, showcases many aspects of Vietnamese culture and enriches the city’s tourism portfolio.

These shows offer experiences that allow visitors to learn about Vietnamese culture and enjoy distinctive dishes.

“The inbound tourism sector currently needs these night-time products to serve foreign tourists,” Tran said.

Growth strategy

Phạm Huy Bình, director of the Department of Tourism, said the city encouraged businesses to develop night tourism, creative industry, medical tourism, and waterway tourism products and helicopter tours while promoting the beauty of its people and culture.

It would focus on developing high value-added tourism like meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), festivals and events, cultural and historical tourism, waterway tourism, and ecological and community tourism.

“This is a key solution to encourage repeat visitors and sustain growth, especially as rising fuel and airfares continue to affect the industry.”

The city, the country’s leading economic and tourism hub, hopes to receive 61 million international and domestic visitors and generate tourism revenues of VNĐ330 trillion (US$12.5 billion) this year.

The city welcomed 190,000 international tourists and 1.5 million domestic tourists during the Hùng Kings' Commemoration Day and the April 30 – May 1 holidays, generating VNĐ8.7 trillion ($330.2 million) in revenue.

With new experiential products, expanded river tourism and high-end entertainment offerings taking shape, HCM City hopes to strengthen its position as a dynamic regional destination capable of attracting repeat visitors and driving long-term tourism growth.— VNS