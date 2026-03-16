Vietnamese community in South Africa confident in 16th NA’s leadership

PRETORIA — The Vietnamese community in South Africa has expressed confidence that the 16th National Assembly (NA) will lead the homeland towards comprehensive development.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency’s resident correspondents in Pretoria, Lê Hoài Nam, head of the liaison board of the Vietnamese community in South Africa, said the community always closely follows the country’s development, including the activities of the NA and other people-elected bodies.

He perceived that the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021–2026 tenure have made significant progress, particularly in legislation, supervision, and decision-making on major national issues. Many timely policies and decisions have contributed to the recovery and promotion of socio-economic development after a difficult period.

These results have not only strengthened the confidence of people at home but also brought pride and excitement to overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities, he noted.

Regarding the fact that this year’s election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure is held two months earlier than usual, Nam said that as Việt Nam enters a new stage of development with many major goals, organising the election earlier is a proactive and strategic move.

According to him, this will help quickly consolidate the leadership apparatus, ensuring synchronisation within the political system to implement new orientations and policies effectively. It is also in line with efforts to streamline the administrative apparatus and build a contingent of high-quality deputies capable of meeting the requirements for fast and sustainable development.

Nam described it as an important breakthrough that reflects strategic vision and innovative thinking, adding that the Vietnamese community warmly welcomes and supports the move.

He also noted that in the new development phase, with specific goals set in the Resolution of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, deputies to the new NA and People’s Councils must possess many important qualities including, first and foremost, a firm political mettle and a strong sense of responsibility toward the people.

In addition, they should have solid professional competence, an international and regional outlook, innovative thinking, and the ability to grasp global development trends. Most importantly, deputies must maintain close ties with voters, listen to and truthfully reflect the people's thoughts and aspirations, thereby helping build a more comprehensive policy system that better serves national development, he said.

Nam stressed that as the world changes so quickly, the NA should step up its external activities and strengthen ties with parliaments worldwide to help other nations better understand Việt Nam.

Through this, parliamentary diplomacy will help promote cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, society, and science – technology while enhancing Việt Nam’s image on the international stage. He added that this will also create strong motivation for people at home and OVs to work together to elevate the country’s standing.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese community in South Africa in particular, and OVs around the world in general, always turn their hearts towards the homeland and believe that Việt Nam will achieve even greater accomplishments in development and international integration. — VNA/VNS