Hà Nội boosts SMEs

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the capital’s economy, accounting for 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses. The city is rolling out an ambitious programme to support these firms, aiming to foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness and promote private-sector growth for a more sustainable economy.
The US has launched an anti-circumvention probe into steel wheels from Việt Nam over claims they were finished using China-origin hot-rolled steel to evade existing US anti-dumping and countervailing duties.
The preferential loan programme for home purchase of young customers implemented by State-owned banks from the first quarter of 2025, with an interest rate of 5.5 per cent fixed in the first three years. It has been considered the most attractive loan programme in many years.
The province has instructed lychee-growing zones to comply strictly with safe production standards (VietGAP, GlobalGAP, organic), providing guidance on cultivation, pest management and residue control to ensure the highest productivity and quality.
The National Statistics Office on December 6 reported positive signs in business registration, with sharp increases in both newly established enterprises and their registered capital over the first 11 months of 2025.
Enterprises are required to pay 5 per cent input VAT on agricultural products traded at the commercial stage. This tax is then refunded for items when most of the output is exported (such as catfish, pepper, coffee, etc.), leading to wasted time and capital stagnation for businesses.