Hà Nội boosts SMEs

December 09, 2025 - 15:11
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the capital’s economy, accounting for 98.2 per cent of all registered businesses. The city is rolling out an ambitious programme to support these firms, aiming to foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness and promote private-sector growth for a more sustainable economy.

More on this story

Economy

Banks withdraw preferential housing loans aimed at young buyers

The preferential loan programme for home purchase of young customers implemented by State-owned banks from the first quarter of 2025, with an interest rate of 5.5 per cent fixed in the first three years. It has been considered the most attractive loan programme in many years.
Economy

Amending VAT law proposed to address practical obstacles

Enterprises are required to pay 5 per cent input VAT on agricultural products traded at the commercial stage. This tax is then refunded for items when most of the output is exported (such as catfish, pepper, coffee, etc.), leading to wasted time and capital stagnation for businesses.

