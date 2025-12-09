Việt Nam, Japan seek to step up borderless business co-operation

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam –Japan Business Day 2025, themed “Borderless business co-operation,” took place in Tokyo on Monday, exploring opportunities and strategies to expand economic, trade and investment ties between the two nations.

The annual event, organised by the Việt Nam Business Association in Japan (VJBA) in co-ordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, offered a good chance for businesses from the two countries to network, share experience, and explore directions for business development for the next fiscal year in Japan.

In her opening speech, VJBA President Tống Kim Giao said the event is not only an annual gathering but also an opportunity for Vietnamese and Japanese businesses to review their journey of economic and cultural connectivity in recent years, and outline plans for the time ahead.

For his part, Minister-Counsellor and Chargé d'Affaires Nguyễn Sáu at the embassy stressed that as Việt Nam is undergoing a period of strong transformation, Vietnamese enterprises in Japan serve as a pioneering force and a crucial bridge deepening the linkage between the two economies.

He noted that the Politburo’s Resolution No 68 on private economic sector development has created favourable conditions for Vietnamese private enterprises to grow rapidly and sustainably, contributing significantly to the national economy and to the long-term goal of making Việt Nam a high-income developed country.

In Japan, VJBA has continously expanded, with a growing membership and active engagement in various initiatives, including investment promotion, organising Japanese business delegations to Việt Nam, and participating in the first Việt Nam –Japan Local Co-operation Forum recently held in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. These efforts have practically contributed to strengthening and deepening bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

In a workshop arranged in the framework of the event, speakers discussed and shared knowledge on challenges in operating businesses in Japan; analysed corporate tax-related issues; and offered practical insights to help companies improve legal compliance and financial transparency.

The event also featured symposiums highlighting a “new chapter in the Việt Nam –Japan partnership”, aiming to explore potential and promote borderless co-operation between the two countries; and VJBA roundtable sessions, where delegates shared insights on challenges faced by young Vietnamese businesses in Japan, and upcoming co-operation opportunities.

Meanwhile, a plenary session focused on assessing prospects for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Trade Counsellor Tạ Đức Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan said over the past year, Việt Nam –Japan economic and trade cooperation has achieved positive results, despite global economic challenges, with significant contributions from the Vietnamese business community in Japan. However, he noted that the two sides have yet to fully tap their potential and expand the scope of cooperation.

Minh stressed that Vietnamese enterprises should concentrate on maintaining high quality, ensuring transparent documentation and traceability, meeting commitments and deadlines, investing properly in logistics and storage, and making full use of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan as a “strategic companion.”

Toshihiro Nakamura, CEO of EX ADMEDIA ASIA, said his firm has opened an office in HCM City, with most of its current cooperation involving Japanese businesses in Việt Nam. — VNS