Việt Nam sees strong growth in new businesses, registered capital in Jan-Nov

HÀ NỘI — The National Statistics Office on December 6 reported positive signs in business registration, with sharp increases in both newly established enterprises and their registered capital over the first 11 months of 2025.

Nearly 178,000 new firms were set up nationwide during this period, with registered capital surpassing VNĐ1.75 quadrillion (US$66.38 billion) and registered employees totalling 1.05 million. Compared to the same period in 2024, these figures represent impressive growth of 20.9 per cent in both the enterprise number and registered capital, and 16 per cent in the registered workforce.

Additional capital injected into the economy reached a record high, VNĐ5.6 quadrillion, shooting up 104.3 per cent year-on-year. Of this, VNĐ3.9 quadrillion came from enterprises already in operation, surging 197.3 per cent.

The average registered capital per new enterprise was VNĐ9.8 billion, remaining stable compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the number of businesses resuming operations also rose significantly. During January–November, 97,600 enterprises resumed activities, up 36.9 per cent year-on-year.

As a result, the economy welcomed a total of 275,600 new and returning enterprises, marking a 26.1 per cent increase from the same period in 2024. On average, 25,100 enterprises entered or re-entered the market each month.

Conversely, over the same period, 110,100 firms temporarily suspended operations, up 14.4 per cent year-on-year; 64,500 halted operations pending dissolution procedures, up 11.7 per cent; and 30,800 completed dissolution procedures, up 60.1 per cent. On average, 18,700 enterprises withdrew from the market each month.

To support business development, the Ministry of Finance has called for solutions to address institutional bottlenecks, improve access to land, resources, and minerals, provide interest rate support, and enhance workforce training.

The ministry also recommended further streamlining administrative procedures, reducing procedure processing times and costs, and implementing targeted policies for small and medium-sized enterprises and business households. — VNA/VNS