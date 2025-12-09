Farmers diversify economic models to boost income

AN GIANG — Following the reorganisation of its local administration, Vĩnh Hạnh Commune in An Giang Province is speeding up a shift in crops and developing diverse economic models.

The move is widely expected to help improve residents' income while also promoting sustainable socio-economic development in the province.

Effective models

These days, the 2ha durian orchard owned by Cao Văn Minh's family in Vĩnh Hòa 1 Hamlet is bustling with visitors.

With more than 200 Ri6 and Monthong durian trees entering the off-season harvest, after production costs, the orchard is expected to bring the family nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$37,900) in income.

Minh said Vĩnh Hạnh is a remote commune with over 80 per cent agricultural land, mainly for rice cultivation.

Implementing major crop changes in 2019, he converted the family's rice paddies into off-season durian orchards.

Starting with just a few households, the hamlet now has over 30 households cultivating more than 22ha of durian.

In 2023, with support from the agriculture sector and local authorities, Minh and other farmers in the hamlet invested in automated sprinkler irrigation systems controlled by smart devices for their orchards to save costs and labour.

Minh and 30 durian-growing households in the hamlet also established the Vĩnh Hòa Agricultural Co-operative to share their cultivation experience and boost market competitiveness.

"The off-season durian products of Vĩnh Hòa Agricultural Co-operative make use of scientific and technical advancements and are produced cleanly and safely. This means they are trusted by the market, yielding high economic efficiency each year and steadily improving family economies," Minh said.

One Commune, One Product

Determined to secure sustainable economic development for their family, in 2000, Nguyễn Ngọc Châu's family in Vĩnh Hạnh Commune started cultivating Queen custard apples on low-yield rice land.

Starting from 2,000sq.m as a trial, the family has now expanded its fruit growing area to over 10,000sq.m, delivering high and stable economic returns.

To create commercial products on a larger scale, Châu started working with local households to form the Vĩnh Hòa Agricultural Co-operative. The co-operative's 12 members aim for sustainable long-term production.

Trần Văn Thủy, Deputy Director of the Vĩnh Hòa Agricultural Co-operative, noted that the group's off-season durian has received a planting area code and has been recognised as a three-star One Commune, One Product (OCOP) model for export and domestic markets.

Building on this momentum, they are investing in Phát Tài longan cultivation, rice seed production, livestock farming and eel seed production under Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) standards to diversify products, create jobs, and increase incomes for members and local workers.

To promote local potential and help residents boost their incomes, Vĩnh Hạnh Commune has started implementing synchronised solutions, calling for the entire local community to work with them.

Along with education and technology transfer, mass organisations have facilitated credit access, enabling the expansion of production and new economic models, giving households opportunities for sustainable investment and income improvement.

Chairman of the Vĩnh Hạnh Farmers' Association Nguyễn Tấn Khoa said that local farmers have enthusiastically embraced the conversion of low-yield rice fields into vegetables and fruit trees.

They have continued with this innovative mindset, boldly investing in market-responsive models.

To date, the commune has converted over 197ha of low-yield rice to fruit trees and over 83ha to horticulture, up nearly 52ha from 2020.

Identifying the OCOP programme as a rural economic priority, Vĩnh Hạnh Commune has supported businesses and co-operatives in developing local specialties.

Currently, three three-star OCOP products have been recognised: Vĩnh Hòa durian and Phát Tài longan from Vĩnh Hòa Agricultural Co-operative, as well as Queen custard apples from Nguyễn Ngọc Châu's business household.

According to Thủy, OCOP participation has helped farmers, businesses and co-operatives in scaling production and enhancing market position, competitiveness, product value and reputation.

Moving forward, the co-operative will improve packaging, elevate quality, and strengthen promotion and market links, targeting supermarkets as a way to expand the Vĩnh Hòa durian brand.

"Now, agriculture requires not just high yields. Farmers must apply science and technology to produce quality, safe and healthy products. Only then will agricultural products gain consumer trust and confidence," Thủy said.

Đoàn Đức Dinh, Chairman of the Vĩnh Hạnh Commune People's Committee, said that to maximise economic models and raise incomes, the commune will restructure agriculture, shift crops and livestock and elevate VietGAP and GlobalGAP product values to improve productivity and quality, reduce costs and enhance market competitiveness.

At the same time, the commune will support farmers in connecting with enterprises from production to consumption to ensure stable outputs, promoting sustainable local socio-economic development. — VNS