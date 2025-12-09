US launches anti-circumvention investigation on Vietnamese steel wheels

HÀ NỘI — The US has opened an anti-circumvention investigation into certain steel wheels from Việt Nam over allegations they were finished using hot-rolled steel originating in China to evade existing US anti-dumping and countervailing duties on similar Chinese products.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam, the probe covers steel wheels measuring 22.5 to 24.5 inches exported from Việt Nam. The case follows a petition filed by Accuride Corporation and Maxion Wheels USA LLC.

The petition alleges the wheels were completed in Việt Nam using Chinese-origin hot-rolled steel as the main input, enabling Chinese producers to indirectly access the US market and circumvent duties imposed on Chinese steel wheels.

The petition cited data showing that after the US imposed duties on Chinese imports, Việt Nam’s imports of hot-rolled steel from China surged by 291 per cent between 2017 and 2023, while imports from other countries rose by only 12 per cent over the same period.

US data showed Việt Nam’s exports of steel wheels to the US climbed from US$7 million in 2018 to US$76 million in 2024 and reached US$90 million in the first half of this year.

Under established US procedures, the US Department of Commerce has 30 days from November 24, 2025 to make a preliminary decision, with a possible 15-day extension. A final determination is expected within 300 days from initiation, or up to 365 days if extended.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam urged relevant industry associations and exporters to review their export practices, familiarise themselves with US anti-circumvention rules and procedures and fully cooperate with investigators.

The US previously launched a similar investigation in 2023 into steel trailer wheels. The Department of Commerce later concluded the claims were groundless and terminated the case in 2024. — VNS