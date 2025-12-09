Retail sales of goods, services top $242 billion in 11M 2025

HÀ NỘI — Retail sales of goods and services in the first 11 months of 2025 surged by 9.1 per cent over the same period last year to nearly VNĐ6.38 quadrillion (US$242.5 billion), the National Statistics Office (NSO) reports.

Retail sales reached VNĐ4.86 quadrillion, accounting for 76.2 per cent of the total, and up 7.9 per cent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenue from accommodation and food services rose by 14.6 per cent year-on-year to more than VNĐ767.8 trillion.

Notably, revenue from tourism and travel services accelerated by 19.9 per cent to VNĐ85.4 trillion, buoyed by a favourable visa policy and effective stimulus programmes.

According to the NSO, the favourable visa policy, tourism promotion campaigns and a series of large-scale events nationwide have attracted a strong influx of international visitors to Việt Nam.

The country in November alone welcomed nearly 1.98 million foreign arrivals, up 14.2 per cent from the previous month and 15.6 per cent year-on-year. In the January–November period, the number of international visitors to Việt Nam reached 19.15 million, up 20.9 per cent from the same period last year.

Other services earned about VNĐ665.5 trillion, accounting for 10.4 per cent of the total revenue, picking up 11.2 per cent year-on-year.

According to the NSO, the surge of total revenue of retail sales and consumer services showed that domestic consumer demand continues to be a pillar of economic growth.

With the year-end peak season for shopping, tourism, and festivals approaching, the total retail sales and consumer service revenue in December 2025 are expected to rise strongly, helping sustain the recovery and drive GDP growth for the full year. — BIZHUB/VNS