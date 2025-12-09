SABECO reaffirms position as one of Việt Nam’s leading sustainable enterprises

HÀ NỘI — SABECO has once again strengthened its standing in Việt Nam’s sustainability landscape after being named among the Top 100 Sustainable Companies (CSI 100) in 2025 and, notably, breaking into the Top 10 sustainable enterprises in the manufacturing sector this year.

The recognition marks an important milestone for the Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation, reflecting a long-term strategy that combines 150 years of heritage with a pioneering orientation toward green transformation. It also highlights SABECO’s commitment to contributing lasting value to the economy and the communities it serves.

A representative of SABECO received the honour at the 2025 CSI Awards ceremony, where the company was celebrated for its consistent performance and progressive approach to sustainable development.

Launched in 2016 by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Programme has grown into one of the most credible and comprehensive benchmarks for evaluating sustainable business practices in Việt Nam. Now in its 10th year, the programme is recognised as the most reputable and rigorous assessment of sustainability performance, covering economic, social and environmental dimensions.

Being included in the Top 100 Sustainable Companies requires businesses to meet 145 stringent criteria across four key areas. These include maintaining stable economic and environmental performance over the three years from 2022 to 2024; demonstrating strong governance, risk management and supply chain transparency; ensuring resources are used efficiently with clear emissions controls; and upholding high standards of employee welfare, safety and social responsibility.

SABECO’s consecutive presence in the rankings for 2023 and 2024 – and its breakthrough into the Top 10 manufacturing enterprises in 2025 – showcases the company’s steady operational strength and adherence to high international sustainability standards.

Pioneering green transformation in manufacturing

In manufacturing, SABECO has firmly positioned itself at the forefront of green transformation. The company views sustainability not as a cost to bear but as a competitive advantage for long-term growth.

Over recent years, SABECO has significantly increased the use of renewable energy, raising the share of renewables to 40.54 per cent through its rooftop solar systems and biomass boilers. These efforts have helped the company reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 9.3 per cent. In parallel, SABECO has maintained a fully circular approach to packaging, ensuring that 100 per cent of its primary packaging is recyclable or reusable, while glass bottle recovery rates remain consistently high at 75–80 per cent.

The company has also reduced its water-use intensity by 7.3 per cent. This achievement reflects SABECO’s initiative to optimise resources and protect the environment amid worsening climate-related challenges, particularly water scarcity.

SABECO’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental initiatives to encompass community development and social welfare. The company has carried out numerous programmes that improve the quality of life in localities nationwide.

Through the “Light Up Rural Roads” project, SABECO has installed more than 109 kilometres of solar-powered streetlights, enhancing road safety and contributing to more modern, vibrant rural areas. The “Fostering Sports” initiative encourages healthy lifestyles and provides local communities with opportunities to engage in sport and recreation.

During Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday and other difficult periods, SABECO implements social welfare activities to support thousands of disadvantaged households, particularly in areas hit by severe natural disasters. In addition, the company continues to promote responsible drinking through impactful communications campaigns designed to shift consumer mindsets and behaviour.

A milestone year marking 150 years of heritage

Reflecting on the achievement, SABECO Deputy General Director Alan Koo emphasised that the award carries special meaning during the company’s 150th anniversary year.

“Being recognised among the Top 10 Sustainable Enterprises in the manufacturing sector is a source of immense pride and motivation for the entire SABECO team,” he said.

“For us, ESG is not a destination but a continuous journey. SABECO is committed to playing a leading role in the manufacturing sector, working with partners across the supply chain to promote green transformation and contribute to Việt Nam’s broader sustainability goals.”

The Top 10 CSI 2025 recognition strengthens trust among investors, partners and consumers, and serves as an important milestone in SABECO’s ongoing sustainability journey. Alongside this achievement, SABECO continues to be acknowledged through numerous awards and recognitions, including titles such as “Outstanding Enterprise for Employees” and placement in the Top 50 “Best Places to Work in Việt Nam 2025”. The company also plays an active role in major sustainability forums and industry discussions held nationwide.

With these achievements, SABECO is laying a strong foundation for its next phase of development – one in which business growth goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship and social responsibility. As a proud Vietnamese brand with deep heritage, SABECO continues to look ahead while upholding the values that have defined it for more than a century. — VNS