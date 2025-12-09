Bắc Ninh has over 770 OCOP products rated 3 stars or higher

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh plans to intensify efforts to support the development of intellectual property for key products, especially OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, in order to increase the value of local agricultural and handicraft products by 2030, according to Lưu Văn Khải, director of the provincial sub-department of cooperative economy and rural development.

Specifically, the province aims to guide OCOP stakeholders in creating differentiation, increasing the value of products, and diversifying product sizes and designs to suit consumer tastes and demands. It will also ensure that the supply of raw materials, the quality of inputs, traceability, and food safety standards all meet requirements.

The OCOP stakeholders are facilitated to actively connect with supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, rest areas, and tourist destinations; and participate in OCOP product and trade fairs to promote their brands, expand market reach, and ensure product sales are linked within a supply chain.

In addition to continued support for them with policies, production and business capital, scientific and technological application, digital transformation, market connections, and traceability, Bắc Ninh is focusing on guiding businesses to create product names that are closely associated with localities, geographical origins, culture, specialties, and distinct characteristics. This helps consumers easily recognise products in the market and facilitates the registration of quality product trademarks to enhance product value.

Moving forward, it aims to bring the OCOP programme to a deeper, more effective, and sustainable level, with priority given to the development of branded OCOP products through value chains based on the advantages of local raw materials, culture, and indigenous knowledge, especially local specialties, products from traditional craft villages, and tourism services, in alignment with circular economy principles and ensuring the sustainability of the ecosystem.

Bắc Ninh is focusing on supporting the enhancement of quality, creating added value, and improving OCOP products to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets, while strengthening its consulting, guidance, and support for stakeholders in building and improving product quality and documentation. This approach aims to make a breakthrough starting with the first potential OCOP products, focusing on improving product quality, refining production processes, and establishing local supply areas.

In addition, the locality is accelerating the digitalisation of the OCOP product evaluation and classification process to ensure seriousness, transparency, and accuracy. It is also working on developing brands and trademarks, creating websites, e-commerce platforms, and expanding market access with a focus on exporting products that have the potential to become 5-star OCOP products.

As of July 2025, Bắc Ninh had 773 OCOP products rated 3 stars or higher, including one 5-star, 114 4-star, and 658 3-star products.

OCOP products are all strong, specialty, key, and distinctive products with high potential, many of which come from the traditional craft villages of Bắc Ninh Province. These include Lục Ngạn lychee, Phúc Hoa lychee, Chũ rice noodles, Yên Thế chicken, Văn village wine, Đa Mai vermicelli, and Bình Minh agricultural cakes.

The OCOP programme has helped stimulate local potential, contributing to the preservation and promotion of traditional craft villages and boosting rural economic development in various areas of Bắc Ninh, such as the Phù Lãng traditional pottery village, Xuân Hội bamboo and rattan weaving, Đại Bái bronze casting, Ninh Xá nem, as well as areas producing potatoes in Quế Võ, garlic in An Thịnh, and asparagus in Gia Bình. — VNS