VN-Index snaps 2025's longest gaining streak

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese stock market experienced significant selling pressure on Tuesday, leading to the VN-Index's first decline after a remarkable nine consecutive sessions of gains.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index lost 6.57 points or 0.37 per cent to 1,747.17 points.

During the trading session, the VN-Index exhibited considerable volatility, with fluctuations reaching 37 points. The index initially surged nearly 18 points before reversing sharply.

Market breadth was negative, with 234 stocks declining and fewer than 100 advancing. Liquidity, however, soared to nearly VNĐ29.5 trillion (US$1.1 billion).

The large-cap sector witnessed even greater disparities, with 25 stocks closing below reference, outnumbering those that rose by a staggering fivefold.

The VN30-Index decreased 10.8 points or 0.54 per cent to 1,973.02 points.

The market remained heavily influenced by Vin stocks. Vingroup (VIC) hit its ceiling at VNĐ163,300 in early trade, serving as a solitary support for the VN-Index. However, it later narrowed its gains to 4.8 per cent, contributing almost 7 points to the overall index.

Conversely, other Vin stocks faced significant declines, adversely impacting the market. Vinpearl (VPL) decreased by 3.1 per cent, while Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE) fell by 2.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent respectively.

In sector performance, the oil and gas group faced the most aggressive selling pressure. Apart from PVOil, which remained unchanged, other stocks in the sector plummeted, with PV Drilling (PVD) leading the decline at 5.4 per cent.

Prominent banking stocks were also subject to heavy selling. LPBank (LPB) dropped by 5 per cent, followed by HDBank (HDB), VPBank (VPB), MBBank (MBB) and VietinBank (CTG), which also recorded notable declines.

Conversely, Eximbank (EIB) and Vietcombank (VCB) were among the few stocks that defied the downward trend.

The securities sector displayed marked divergence. While SSI Securities (SSI), Techcom Securities (TCX), VNDirect Securities (VND) and VIX Securities (VIX) performed in line with the index, Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HCM) and Vietcap (VCI) managed to provide support, gaining 1.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also finished lower at 257.14 points, down 1.54 points or 0.6 per cent.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading more than VNĐ2.4 trillion on HoSE. This marked the most substantial selling session from foreign investors since mid-September. — BIZHUB/VNS