Việt Nam’s shrimp exports hit record high

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s seafood industry is closing out the year on a stronger footing as exports continue to accelerate, with shrimp at the heart of an unprecedented surge that has lifted earnings to record levels.

Việt Nam’s shrimp exports reached a historic high in the first 11 months of 2025, topping US$4.3 billion, up 21 per cent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

VASEP reported that total seafood export revenue in the January–November period rose 14.6 per cent to $10.5 billion, driven by broad-based growth across key product groups and major markets.

Shrimp remained the standout performer. Export earnings in November alone hit $385 million, nearly 12 per cent higher than a year earlier. Strong orders for white-leg shrimp and lobster, especially from markets showing robust post-pandemic recovery, provided the main boost.

Lobster shipments continued to surge, becoming a significant contributor to the sector’s overall expansion this year.

VASEP forecasts shrimp exports for the full year could set a fresh record of around $4.6 billion, while total seafood exports are expected to climb to $11.2–11.3 billion, the highest level ever recorded.

China led market growth with a 31 per cent increase, reaching $2.23 billion. Exports to CPTPP markets rose 24 per cent to $2.84 billion; Thailand was up 22 per cent to $281.6 million; and the EU jumped nearly 12 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Despite the impact of countervailing and anti-dumping duties, shipments to the US still grew 8.1 per cent, totalling $1.78 billion. — VNS