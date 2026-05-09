Sun PhuQuoc Airways Debuts in Hong Kong, Ready for Maiden Flight on May 22

The event was more than a strategic networking milestone; it served as a platform for the carrier to demonstrate its readiness to tap into the premium outbound travel segment from Hong Kong to Phu Quoc via its brand new direct route, officially launching on May 22, 2026.

During the seminar, Sun PhuQuoc Airways unveiled ticket sales for the route, which will operate five flights per week. This marks the airline's latest expansion step under its "Rise to the World" strategy, following successful route launches to Taiwan (China) and South Korea. To optimise its distribution system and broaden market coverage, the airline also appointed OpenSky as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Hong Kong, a strategic move designed to build a robust sales network and capitalise on surging travel demand between two of Asia's premier tourism hubs.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways' standout competitive advantage lies in being the first full service carrier to operate this direct route. Beyond offering mere transportation, mid range and premium passengers from Hong Kong will enjoy a complete journey featuring hot meals, standard checked baggage allowance, a modern wireless in flight entertainment system, and exclusive Business Class privileges.

The airline's distinctive experience begins even before take off, thanks to its pioneering hotel check in model. Guests staying within the Sun Group ecosystem can complete check in and baggage drop off right at their hotel, ensuring a seamless, relaxed travel experience right up to the final moments of their vacation.

To further elevate this integrated experience, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has launched the Sun Executive Lounge at Phu Quoc International Airport. Featuring a distinctive artistic design and personalised service, the lounge is part of the airline's broader ambition to set the benchmark for five star aviation.

Confidence in Vietnam's youngest airline is further reinforced by its impressive operational performance. Sun PhuQuoc Airways consistently ranks among the most punctual carriers in the country. According to data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, in the first quarter of 2026, the airline led the entire industry in on time performance. This achievement reflects its disciplined operations management, synchronised systems, and real time operational control capabilities, even amid rapid network expansion.

The airline recently announced plans to harmonise its fleet interiors around the "Élégance Indochine" (Indochinese Elegance) concept, while also preparing to introduce wide body A330 aircraft into service. These long term investments, combined with a range of privileges such as up to 30% discounts on accommodation, dining, spa services, and complimentary Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets, create a unique value proposition that few airlines can match.

For many Hong Kong travellers, short breaks or weekend getaways to coastal and island destinations are becoming increasingly popular. With its special visa free policy for international visitors, a flight distance of just a few hours, and a large scale resort and entertainment ecosystem developed by Sun Group in the south of the island, Phu Quoc is considered an ideal choice for three- to four day vacations.

The launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways' new route not only opens a promising air corridor but also further positions Phu Quoc Island as a new aviation and tourism gateway for Vietnam – where every journey becomes the beginning of a world class holiday.