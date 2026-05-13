HCM City police receive 33 Vietnamese citizens deported from US

HCM CITY — HCM City police said a task force from the municipal police department had coordinated with relevant agencies to receive 33 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

According to statistics, hundreds of Vietnamese citizens have been deported and returned to HCM City in the first five months of 2026, mainly from the US and Cambodia.

Authorities said a considerable number of Vietnamese citizens, due to limited legal awareness or being lured into illegal migration activities, had been detained and deported back to Việt Nam.

Earlier on March, the southern city has also received 34 citizens in similar manner. Khánh Hoà Province police received two citizens deported from the US in the same month.

The process of receiving deported citizens involves not only completing handover procedures between authorities but also providing support to help them stabilise their lives and reintegrate into the community.

In recent years, relevant agencies said they have proactively contacted family members, assisted with residence registration and issuance of identification documents, and guided deportees through administrative procedures in accordance with regulations. Authorities have also coordinated medical assistance and arranged temporary accommodation for particularly vulnerable cases.

During this latest reception, one deported citizen with a history of epilepsy required urgent medical assistance due to poor health conditions. The task force coordinated with HCM City police medical personnel to quickly transfer the individual to hospital for emergency treatment, ensuring the person’s safety and initial stabilisation.

For individuals without clear places of residence, or those unable to arrange accommodation on their own, or lacking sponsors, the task force will work with ward-level People’s Committees, local police and the HCM City Department of Health to place them temporarily in social welfare centres across the city.

The Immigration Department under HCM City Police called on relatives of deported citizens who had not yet made contact with them to urgently contact the department, local police or social welfare centres under the Department of Health for guidance on sponsorship procedures and support measures to help the citizens stabilise their lives.

Authorities said many deportees, after returning, had expressed a desire to rebuild their lives, seek stable employment and become productive members of society.

At the same time, functional agencies said they would continue cracking down on activities exploiting immigration, residence, repatriation or deportation procedures to violate the law or threaten national security and public order.

“Each citizen’s strict compliance with the law not only protects their own rights and interests but also contributes to building the image of Vietnamese people as civilised and responsible in the eyes of the international community,” the statement said. — VNS