All citizen-Government transactions to be conducted digitally by 2035

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims to become a sustainably and comprehensively developed digital nation, where all transactions between citizens and authorities are conducted entirely in the digital environment by 2035.

The target is outlined in the programme on developing applications of population data, electronic identification and authentication to serve national digital transformation for the 2026-30 period, with a vision to 2035 (Programme 06), recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng.

National databases, with population data serving as the core, will be interconnected, shared and utilised effectively to support the development of a smart Government capable of making decisions based on real-time data.

Citizens will benefit from personalised, automated and convenient digital services tailored to each stage of life.

Digital data and technologies will be widely applied across all sectors, including healthcare, education, transport, agriculture, justice and security.

The material and spiritual well-being of the people is expected to improve through digital utilities, while digital culture and digital skills will become commonplace throughout society.

Việt Nam also aims to rank among the world’s top 50 countries in innovation and digital transformation, while becoming a major regional hub for data connectivity and digital industry development in Asia.

During the 2026-30 period, the programme will focus on six major objectives.

The objectives consist of improving administrative procedures, online public services and innovation in governance and administration; promoting the development of the digital economy and digital society; advancing digital citizenship; expanding infrastructure and completing the ecosystem for data creation, connectivity, exploitation and enrichment; ensuring social welfare while supporting crime prevention, national security and public order; supporting scientific research and innovation.

To achieve the goals, the programme also outlines a range of implementation tasks and solutions.

Regarding the improvement of policies and legislation related to the development and provision of digital applications and services linked to population information, competent authorities will propose amendments and issue legal documents and implementation guidelines aimed at removing bottlenecks and strengthening mechanisms for promotion and supervision in state management, while supporting the development of digital citizens, the digital society, the digital economy and digital Government.

Authorities will also draft and revise regulations to promote the creation, exploitation and use of data; facilitate the application of data in administrative procedures, online public services and socio-economic development; and prevent and penalise violations related to data management.

Additional guidelines will also be introduced to safeguard State-secret data security and protect personal data.

To improve administrative procedures and online public services, the programme will focus on restructuring procedures, reducing paperwork requirements and simplifying administrative processes through data-based solutions.

This includes publishing information available in national databases, developing a shared data dictionary and building a centralised, unified National Public Service Portal model for handling administrative procedures.

The programme will also introduce initiatives and expand access channels to public services and administrative procedures to make them more convenient for citizens and businesses.

Specifically, the Ministry of Public Security will lead efforts, in coordination with the Government Office, ministries, agencies and local authorities, to connect and integrate logins using electronic identification accounts, particularly organisational accounts and accounts for foreigners, to support public services and administrative procedures.

The task is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

To support socio-economic development, the programme will promote the use of electronic identification accounts in transactions and procedures, while issuing catalogues of products, services and application models using population, identity card and electronic identification data.

Priority sectors expected to benefit include finance, banking, agriculture and environment, healthcare, education, tourism, logistics and e-commerce.

The programme will also study and deploy solutions supporting smart city development, such as 'digital twins' and 'digital location models', connected with location databases, population data, electronic identity systems and other datasets.

To foster digital citizenship, the programme will focus on enabling citizens to exercise their rights and fulfil their obligations online.

Measures include collecting public feedback on draft laws, ordinances and legal documents published online; managing, exploiting, sharing and monitoring the use of citizens’ data; and developing the VNeID application into a multi-purpose national digital platform serving digital transformation and the development of digital citizens. — VNS