Young people seek creative ways to promote cultural identity

HÀ NỘI — A workshop in Hà Nội is getting to the heart of coffee, aiming to pass on plenty of little-known facts about this popular brew and encourage more young people to learn about its lineage.

In Việt Nam alone, it's estimated that around 17 billion cups of coffee are drunk each year.

While overseas styles like lattes and cappuccinos are increasingly popular, one group of dedicated coffee-lovers want to ensure traditional, Vietnamese coffees do not lose out.

The project is called Giữ mình trong dòng chảy thời đại, which means 'Staying True to Yourself in Changing Times'.

And that's exactly their goal.

“Our inspiration comes from a clear paradox: Việt Nam is the world’s leading Robusta producer, yet many people, especially young people, don’t fully understand or take pride in it,” said Nguyễn Hoàng Anh, leader of the project.

That realisation led the team to choose coffee, which is embedded in everyday Vietnamese life, as a gateway to conversations about culture and identity.

Rather than approaching statistics, the project created immersive experiences where participants could smell the aromas, brew traditional phin coffee, experience different tastings and explore the stories behind Vietnamese coffee beans.

“We don’t want coffee to appear simply as a drink, but as part of Vietnamese memory, lifestyle and identity,” Hoàng Anh said.

Retelling culture

Staying True to Yourself in Changing Times is one of a growing number of youth-led cultural projects emerging in recent years.

From interactive workshops to social media storytelling, young Vietnamese are reshaping how culture is shared with a new generation.

“We understand that our generation doesn’t connect with culture only through textbooks or grand concepts, but through experiences, visuals, emotions and things that can naturally be shared in daily life,” Hoàng Anh said.

In just a weekend, the workshop attracted more than 100 people.

Through projects like these, organisers also have a better knowledge of their own homeland culture.

“I believe young people are not only recipients of culture, but also can renew and spread it in ways that fit their own era. For culture to stay alive, it needs to be retold, re-enacted and placed in new contexts,” she said.

Needing long-term efforts

Behind all this enthusiasm, however, lies the question of sustainability. As a student-led project, the team faces limitations of time, budget and manpower.

“What concerns me most is that the project duration was still quite short, so we couldn’t fully explore the depth of the Vietnamese coffee story. Coffee is not only about flavour. Behind it are people, regions, history and many layers of culture,” Hoàng Anh said.

Many youth-led cultural projects today still rely heavily on personal passion and limited resources. While some ideas gain attention for a short period of time, sustaining them in the long run remains a challenge.

Professor Từ Thị Loan, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Community Cultural Development Association, said: “To sustainably develop heritage value chains linked to cultural industries, the key issue is not simply ‘what to tell,’ but how to introduce mechanisms and policies that are open, transparent and fair enough for all stakeholders to participate, create and benefit together.”

Building such an ecosystem would not only fuel enthusiasm but also create opportunities for young people to connect with experts and sustain their projects long enough to make a real impact.

These experiences are also necessary for young people to understand that fostering cultural creativity does not mean moving away from core values.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông, education and awareness about cultural values should be strengthened through both domestic and international programmes, helping young people better understand and appreciate national cultural heritage.

He also stressed that providing communication skills and promotional training would help young people feel more confident when sharing Vietnamese cultural stories with international audiences. — VNS