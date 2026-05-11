Ministry calls for tougher action against child abuse nationwide

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has urged all localities nationwide to operate around-the-clock child protection hotlines to safeguard children’s rights, strengthen efforts to prevent child abuse and violence, and minimise harm to children.

The move follows a series of recent child abuse cases committed by parents or caregivers, many of which have had particularly serious consequences and sparked public outrage.

One recent case involved a four-year-old girl in Hà Nội who died after being abused by her biological mother and the mother’s boyfriend. In another incident, a two-year-old boy was hospitalised in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital 1 after allegedly being abused by his mother and her boyfriend.

The ministry has instructed provincial and municipal People’s Committees to step up preventive measures against child abuse and violence, while improving the quality of child protection and care services.

Local authorities were also asked to strengthen public communication campaigns to raise awareness and responsibility among citizens, agencies and organisations in detecting, reporting and handling violations of children’s rights.

Parents, caregivers and family members are to be provided with greater access to knowledge and skills related to child protection.

The Ministry of Health stressed the need for timely and effective handling of reports, complaints and denunciations concerning risks or acts of child abuse, as well as prompt intervention and support for affected children. Authorities were urged to ensure the best possible conditions to minimise physical and psychological trauma for child victims.

The ministry also called on local governments to strictly deal with agencies, organisations or individuals that conceal or fail to report acts of child abuse or violence, or show negligence in handling such cases.

In addition, localities were instructed to strengthen inspections and supervision over the implementation of laws and regulations related to child protection and the prevention of child abuse and violence.

Where necessary, local authorities were asked to promptly propose amendments to existing regulations to improve the effectiveness and quality of child protection and anti-abuse efforts. — VNS