Đồng Nai to build six-lane bridge linking HCM City

HCM CITY — Tân Hiền Bridge, designed with six lanes, is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2026 to improve regional connectivity between HCM City and Đồng Nai.

The project is considered a key transport infrastructure work aimed at completing the regional traffic network, promoting socio-economic development and strengthening inter-regional links between the two localities.

The bridge will connect Tân Triều Ward in Đồng Nai with Thường Tân Commune in HCM City – formerly part of Bình Dương Province – and is located between Bạch Đằng 2 Bridge and Thủ Biên Bridge.

Under the proposed plan, the bridge will feature six lanes, including four lanes for automobiles and two lanes for non-motorised vehicles. The bridge deck will be 33.5m wide.

According to the investment proposal report, the main bridge section will span around 560m and connect to a 580m road approach system.

Authorities in Đồng Nai have instructed the city’s construction investment project management board to urgently complete the necessary legal procedures for the project.

Earlier in February, the Government officially assigned the Đồng Nai City People’s Committee as the governing body responsible for implementing the project under the Law on Public Investment, as the bridge crosses the administrative boundary between the two localities.

Besides Tân Hiền Bridge, Đồng Nai and HCM City have also launched several other important connectivity projects this year, including Cát Lái Bridge, Long Hưng Bridge and Phú Mỹ 2 Bridge.

In the coming period, the two localities are also expected to continue implementing additional bridge projects such as Tân An, Hiếu Liêm 2, Thạnh Hội 2 and Xóm Lá to further expand regional transport links.

At present, the transport corridor between Đồng Nai and HCM City is supported by major infrastructure works including Thủ Biên Bridge, Bạch Đằng 2 Bridge, Đồng Nai Bridge on National Highway 1, Long Thành Bridge on the HCM City–Long Thành–Dầu Giây Expressway, and Nhơn Trạch Bridge on Ring Road 3.

Meanwhile, Phước Khánh Bridge on the Bến Lức–Long Thành Expressway is expected to be completed and put into operation in June. — VNS