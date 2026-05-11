Rail fares rise 5-10% for summer peak as sector adopts AI pricing

HCM CITY — Train ticket prices for the upcoming summer peak have risen by 5-10 per cent as the railway sector introduces AI-driven flexible pricing to better manage demand and optimise seat utilisation.

According to Vietnam Railways, about 150,000 tickets have been sold within three weeks of opening sales for travel between May 15 and August 16, out of a total supply of 1.5 million seats.

The operator said ticket prices this summer are 5-10 per cent higher than in 2025, depending on train category and travel distance, citing rising input costs, particularly fuel prices.

The adjustment is intended to ensure financial sustainability while maintaining service quality.

During the peak season, the railway sector will operate five pairs of North-South Thống Nhất (Reunification) trains daily, including SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/8 and SE9/10, and is considering adding an additional SE11/12 service to meet demand.

Seven pairs of regional trains will also run on key corridors, including Hà Nội-Vinh and Hà Nội-Đà Nẵng, as well as HCM City-Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Phan Thiết. Services will also continue on the Huế-Đà Nẵng route.

To accommodate weekend travel demand, four additional train pairs will be deployed on routes such as HCM City-Quy Nhơn, Nha Trang-Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội-Đồng Hới.

AI-driven flexible pricing system

From May 1, the sector has introduced a flexible pricing system on its e-ticketing platform, using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse booking data and automatically adjust fares for shorter segments with unsold seats after long-distance tickets have been booked.

Discounts range from 15 to 35 per cent depending on real-time availability.

In a one-week pilot from April 22 to 29, the system sold 9,376 tickets, generating total savings of VNĐ523 million (US$19,700) for passengers.

Alongside dynamic pricing, early booking incentives remain in place.

Passengers purchasing tickets at least 20 days in advance can receive discounts of 5-10 per cent on long-distance services, including SE1-SE12 (for journeys of 900 km or more), SE21/22 on the HCM City-Đà Nẵng route (from 600 km), SE29/30 (HCM City-Quy Nhơn, from 400 km), and SNT1/2 (HCM City-Nha Trang, from 300 km).

Passengers booking 40 days in advance under social policy categories are also eligible for additional incentives.

Conversely, tickets purchased within 48 hours of departure will incur surcharges of 7 per cent for journeys under 1,000 km and 5 per cent for longer trips.

The railway sector continues to maintain preferential policies for eligible groups, including heroic Vietnamese mothers, people with meritorious service, war invalids, the elderly, students and children, as well as discounts for round-trip, group and early bookings under flexible conditions. — VNS