Trường Sa shows vitality at the nation's forefront

KHÁNH HÒA — Amid the sun and wind, barren lands and limited water sources of the vast ocean, plant shoots persistently emerge day by day, gradually covering islands in the Trường Sa special zone.

Towering sovereignty markers stand majestically in the waves, guarded day and night by soldiers, serving as vivid proof of the nation's resilient will and determination to protect national sovereignty.

Increasing production

Alongside training duties, combat readiness and the determination to protect the sovereignty of the Fatherland's seas and islands, soldiers on Sinh Tồn Island are growing green vegetables.

The vegetable gardens remain lush year-round, contributing to nutritious meals and also exemplifying the diligence, meticulousness and spirit of the soldiers stationed on the island.

Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Văn Linh, head of the Mobile Tank Platoon on Sinh Tồn Island, said that the island has all of the same green vegetables that are used for daily meals on the mainland.

Soldiers plant and care for the vegetables in a special way, as they require careful shielding for discretion.

Facing harsh natural conditions and arid, nutrient-poor soil, rich dirt is often transported from the mainland to keep the plants healthy. At the same time, bringing in soil helps improve coral foundations, building up arable layers step by step and putting nutrients into the ecosystem.

Each platoon is allocated a suitable land area to grow vegetables and increase production. Cultivating these green shoots requires immense effort, persistence and experience accumulated over the years by the island's soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Văn Điệp, commander of Đá Lớn B Island, said that growing vegetables is difficult in this environment. But thanks to the attention of the Party, State and military, along with the efforts of soldiers, the unit has gradually expanded the area and diversified crop types, ensuring a source of green vegetables for soldiers' meals.

Green Trường Sa

The 'Greening Trường Sa' programme was implemented by Naval Command starting in 2021. It aims to improve the material and spiritual lives of soldiers and residents in the Trường Sa special zone, while developing the area in a sustainable way that protects the environment.

Under the campaign, troops and other people on the islands have ceaselessly sown and nurtured each tiny tree sprout to turn barren land into fertile areas.

Trường Sa Đông Island especially impresses with its expansive greenery. Along straight concrete roads are rows of casuarinas and square-leaf banyans providing shade, serving both as wave barriers and windbreaks, while creating cool spaces on the island.

Achieving this ideal space is a continuous journey, born from the sweat, effort and iron will of navy soldiers determined to turn a bare coral atoll into a thriving ecosystem.

Private First Class Lê Minh Đức on Trường Sa Đông Island said that planting and caring for trees is not just a duty, but has become a conscious desire for every soldier.

After training sessions, teams and platoons are assigned to water, prune dry branches, collect fallen leaves and spray medicine to prevent pests.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Văn Hoài, a political officer on Tiên Nữ Island, said that greening the island was assigned by the Party Committee and unit command as an important, ongoing task.

Along with developing a wide variety of ornamental and fruit trees, the unit is working to solve the water source issue. They exploit brackish wells for irrigation, ensuring conditions for trees to grow while improving the ecological environment and living conditions for soldiers on the island, too.

Military clinic

The Trường Sa special zone has harsh climate conditions with constant sun, wind and thunderstorms, so island clinics play a particularly important role in caring for the health of soldiers, residents and fishermen.

Song Tử Tây Island has seen recent investment in clinic infrastructure. It has become spacious and modern, with basic equipment and medicines meeting primary health care needs.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Xuân Quýnh, who works at the Song Tử Tây Island clinic, said that the clinic is comprehensively equipped with devices including an ultrasound machine, ECG machine, X-ray machine, urine test machine and blood test machine, as well as a decompression treatment system.

Since the start of the year, the unit has treated around 10 cases of fishermen with decompression sickness from working underwater. Thanks to timely handling, all of the patients have recovered well, minimising sequelae.

Last year and during the first four months of 2026, the island clinic examined and dispensed medicine to more than 220 fisherman, along with treating 24 cases of illness. It also provided emergency care for 45 patients, including 19 severe cases.

The medical team has devoted themselves to caring for the health of troops and residents on the island.

Nguyễn Tiến Luận from Song Tử Tây Island said his family has lived on the island for over three years. The harsh climate has affected the health of his family members as well as that of many other residents, Luận said. When they come to the clinic for examinations, consultations and treatment, the medical team always provides effective care.

Troops and island residents are increasingly confident in the quality of medical examination and treatment here, according to Luận.

Captain Dr Hoàng Trần Bá, head of the Trường Sa Island Clinic, said that with determination to care for the health of troops, residents and local fishermen, the medical team at the clinic remains at the ready, promptly responding to all emergency situations.

Lessons in the wide ocean

Amid the open ocean, cheerful sounds still ring out from classrooms on Song Tử Tây Island, dispelling the harshness of sea winds and large waves.

Attentive faces of pupils absorbing lessons, with innocent yet aspiring eyes, reflect the dedication of the Party and State to education at the nation’s forefront.

Teacher Lê Thanh Chiến from Song Tử Tây Primary School said that the Party and State pay special attention to teaching and learning on the island.

At the start of each school year, books, study supplies and school uniforms for pupils along with teaching equipment, are promptly delivered to the island.

With small classes of students ranging across multiple ages, teachers must be flexible, arranging a variety of subjects between grades and helping pupils study more effectively.

Chiến expressed pride in the island children, noting that they are studious, polite and eager to learn. Not only do they grasp lessons quickly in class, they also diligently review at home, demonstrating a filial spirit and love of learning, Chiến said.

On Sinh Tồn Island, spacious classrooms are built next to rows of square-leaf banyans growing in the sea wind.

Teachers ceaselessly strive to impart knowledge to their pupils from a young age, as well as a love for the homeland and awareness of sea and island sovereignty.

After working in classrooms on Sinh Tồn Island for several years, teacher Phan Quang Tú confirmed that lessons follow guidance from the Ministry of Education and Training.

Second-grade pupil Nguyễn Hoàng Phúc said: “I will try to study really well so that when I grow up, I can become a navy soldier to protect our homeland's seas and islands."

From clinics and classrooms to essential infrastructure and the rhythm of daily life for residents and fishermen, the Trường Sa special zone is becoming increasingly similar to mainland life. — VNS