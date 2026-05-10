Industry challenges take centre stage at Bach Khoa Innovation 2026

HCM CITY — The HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City on May 9 officially launched the ninth season of Bach Khoa Innovation 2026 (BKI), featuring an expanded international reach and a focus on industry-led challenges.

Since its inception in 2018, the competition has evolved into a premier platform for science and technology startups, aiming to bridge the gap between academic research and market-ready solutions.

To date, BKI has attracted over 3,000 participants and 646 projects from 94 universities and 48 high schools.

This year’s edition features two primary tracks: the Standard Entrepreneurship & Innovation (E&I) track for high schoolers, students, and startups, and the University-Industry (U-I) Challenge.

The U-I track, following a successful debut in 2025, has seen a significant surge in corporate involvement.

Leading multinationals, including Schneider Electric, Dow Vietnam, and Indefol GmbH, have set specific technical challenges for contestants.

These range from innovative energy solutions for buildings and circular-economy models for plastics to green energy systems that involve hydrogen-powered vehicles and wind-turbine robots.

To foster a truly international and inclusive environment, the organisers are offering round-trip airfare for international finalists and those travelling from central and northern Việt Nam.

Furthermore, participants will gain access to the HCMUT Innovation FabLab, equipped with 3D printing and advanced AI and IoT hardware, to develop their prototypes.

Speaking at the kick-off ceremony, Associate Professor Phạm Trần Vũ, vice president of HCMUT, emphasised the competition's role in the regional ecosystem.

"Looking ahead, we aim to position Bach Khoa Innovation as a leading platform in ASEAN — nurturing young innovators who can address real-world challenges through creativity, technology, and entrepreneurial thinking," he said.

He further highlighted the changing role of higher education.

"At HCMUT, we believe that universities must go beyond education and research. We must also drive innovation, technology transfer, and startup development — contributing directly to sustainable development."

Regarding the collaboration with the private sector, Vũ said, "In this model, enterprises are not just sponsors. They are co-creators — helping define challenges, mentoring teams, and supporting practical solutions."

Encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs, he added: "Innovation begins with courage — the courage to think differently, to challenge limitations, and to create new possibilities."

The competition is open for registration until May 17, with a total prize pool and project support fund valued at approximately VNĐ600 million (US$23,800). The French Embassy in Việt Nam joins this year’s event as a strategic partner, further strengthening the link between local and global innovation ecosystems. — VNS