Man held over repeated assault of partner's child in HCM City

HCM CITY – A man has been placed in emergency detention after police in HCM City identified him as the person seen in a video repeatedly striking a child about the head and face.

The Criminal Police Investigation Agency of the HCM City Police announced on May 8 that it had issued the detention order against Bùi Trung Quốc, born in 1992 and residing in Dĩ An Ward, for investigation into the offence of mistreating another person.

Officers from Dĩ An Ward Police first became aware of the case while monitoring online activity, when they came across a video clip showing a young boy being struck about the head and face by a man inside a house in the ward.

Police co-ordinated with the Criminal Police Division to verify the incident, establishing that it took place at about 3pm on May 4 at a house in alley 132, Trần Thị Dương Street, Cluster 23, Đông Chiêu Quarter, Dĩ An Ward.

According to initial investigations, Quốc returned home from work to find the child, referred to as T., sleeping in the living room. He berated the boy on the assumption that T. had not gone home after a midday exam. Although T. explained that he had gone to a friend's house after finishing the exam, Quốc raised his voice, pinned the child to the floor and struck him repeatedly about the head and face. T. was left dazed and unable to move.

T.'s biological mother, identified as L.T.K.L., only learned of the incident after her son called her. Police established that Quốc had been living with her as a de facto couple and that T. is her child from a previous relationship. She told police that Quốc had, on multiple occasions while drunk, beaten both her and T.

The Criminal Police Investigation Agency is continuing to gather evidence and consolidate the case file to handle the suspect in accordance with the law.

HCM City Police warned that all acts causing harm to another person – particularly the abuse of children – will be dealt with severely. Members of the public who discover incidents involving domestic violence or child abuse are urged to report them promptly to the relevant authorities so that intervention and protection measures can be put in place. — VNS