Guardians of the sea: soldiers stationed at Việt Nam’s DK1 platforms

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|The DK1 platform emerges in the middle of the sea after hours of the ship battling the waves. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Quý
HÀ NỘI — Out at sea on the country's southern continental shelf, giant metal structures rise high-above the water.
These DK1 platforms are Việt Nam’s 'steel fortresses' built to protect maritime sovereignty and support marine economic activities.
Hundreds of nautical miles from the mainland, officers and soldiers from the DK1 Battalion under Navy Region 2 maintain round-the-clock vigilance.
In this place where storms form and winds blow fiercely throughout the year, they remain firmly at their posts, day and night, holding the line with unwavering resolve.
Their enduring presence not only protects the country’s maritime sovereignty but also reflects the strong political will and steadfast faith that the DK1 force carries with them. — VNS
|Steel pillars stand firmly in the vast sea. VNA/VNS Photos
|A mission vessel approaches the platform under favourable sea conditions.
|The stairways sway with the waves, leaving an unforgettable impression on many first-time visitors to the DK1 platform.
|Soldiers are stationed on the platform.
|Singing together brings the warmth of the mainland to soldiers at sea.
|The medical officer’s resting room on the DK1 platform.
|A small green corner on the DK1 platform.
|The helicopter landing area atop the DK1 platform serves as a vital link to the mainland during emergencies.
|Supplies from the mainland are lifted onto the platform using a specialised pulley system.
|Gifts from the mainland are transported onto the platform.
|The steel foundations of the DK1 platform rise solidly above the open sea.