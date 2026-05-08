Guardians of the sea: soldiers stationed at Việt Nam’s DK1 platforms

HÀ NỘI — Out at sea on the country's southern continental shelf, giant metal structures rise high-above the water.

These DK1 platforms are Việt Nam’s 'steel fortresses' built to protect maritime sovereignty and support marine economic activities.

Hundreds of nautical miles from the mainland, officers and soldiers from the DK1 Battalion under Navy Region 2 maintain round-the-clock vigilance.

In this place where storms form and winds blow fiercely throughout the year, they remain firmly at their posts, day and night, holding the line with unwavering resolve.

Their enduring presence not only protects the country’s maritime sovereignty but also reflects the strong political will and steadfast faith that the DK1 force carries with them. — VNS