Quảng Trị to repatriate 27 sets of martyrs’ remains from Laos

QUẢNG TRỊ — Search forces from the central province of Quảng Trị have recovered 27 sets of martyrs' remains in Laos during the 2025-26 dry season, who will be repatriated to the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the locality, heard a conference on Friday.

The event, held by the provincial Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, focused on preparing for the receipt, transportation, memorial service, funeral and reburial of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts found in Laos during the 2025–26 dry season.

The conference, chaired by Vice Chairman of the Quảng Trị Provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Bảo, head of the steering committee, also featured discussions and talks with the Special Task Committees of Laos' Khammouane and Savannakhet Provinces on coordination in the handover and repatriation of martyrs’ remains.

Participants heard reports on the provincial People’s Committee’s plan, arrangements for ceremonies, decorations and tents at venues for memorial and burial services, as well as a draft plan for collecting biological samples to support identification work.

Coordination measures for the receipt, transportation of martyrs' remains and the organisation of ceremonies in accordance with regulations were also discussed.

They also exchanged views and reached consensus with the Special Task Committees of Khammouane and Savannakhet Provinces on the handover and repatriation of martyrs’ remains during the 2025–26 dry season, while outlining measures to ensure effective and well-coordinated search and recovery efforts.

According to reports, during the 2025–26 dry season, the recovery operations in Laos showed positive results. To date, the search forces have found and collected 27 sets of martyrs’ remains, including 15 by Team 589 and 12 by Team 584. The results continue to demonstrate the strong sense of responsibility and persistent efforts of officers and personnel involved in the recovery missions, while reflecting the close and meaningful coordination between authorities, competent forces and people of both Việt Nam and Laos in the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains.

They agreed on plans to welcome the search teams back to Việt Nam on May 21–22 at the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery.

Concluding the conference, Bảo requested agencies and units to continue close coordination with the Special Task Committees of Khammouane and Savannakhet Provinces in organising conferences, handover procedures, talks and repatriation of remains in line with the schedule.

He also urged relevant agencies and units to finalise all preparations, carefully organise the collection of biological samples for identification work, intensify communications and arrange personnel to ensure that memorial and burial ceremonies are conducted solemnly, respectfully and with absolute safety. — VNA/VNS