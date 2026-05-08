Food Bank Đồng Nai set up to stop waste, support vulnerable

ĐỒNG NAI — The Đồng Nai City Food Bank opened on May 7, establishing a professional circular food ecosystem designed to reduce waste and foster social security across the country’s southeast.

Launched by the city’s Red Cross Society and Food Bank Vietnam Network, it eyes waste reduction and efficient distribution.

The initiative marks a strategic shift from the previous Bình Phước model to a larger-scale operation in Đồng Nai to professionalise humanitarian aid.

It begins by soliciting surplus foods and donations from manufacturers, distributors, and individual donors.

The food then undergoes a rigorous processing stage—including sorting, quality control, and standardised safety storage—before being distributed directly to vulnerable groups and those in need.

Nguyễn Tấn Hưng, chairman of the Đồng Nai Red Cross Society, said the model modernises how social resources are mobilised.

"[It] strengthens the connection between businesses and the community to build a transparent and sustainable social security ecosystem."

Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, chairman of Food Bank Vietnam, said the launch is a milestone as the charity approaches its 10th anniversary.

“Beyond mere gifting, we aim to build a circular food ecosystem where surplus resources are redistributed efficiently, adding social value and minimising waste."

To mark the launch, Food Bank Vietnam provided VNĐ120 million to support local humanitarian activities.

Some 30 scholarships were awarded to underprivileged students.

Support packages were donated to 20 low-income households, and a "Humanitarian market" provided nearly 200 people with essential goods.

By integrating food waste reduction with targeted social assistance, Food Bank Đồng Nai hopes to play a vital role in local poverty alleviation and sustainable development.

Food Bank Vietnam and the Đồng Nai City Red Cross Society also signed a memorandum of understanding for a programme to support, receive, and provide food to vulnerable people in the city. — VNS