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Việt Nam aims for 95% airport accessibility by 2030

May 11, 2026 - 08:31
The expanded national airport network is expected to promote interregional socio-economic development and improve public access to air travel.
Airplanes on the runway at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh

HÀ NỘI — More than 95 per cent of Việt Nam's population is expected to be able to access an airport within a 100km radius by 2030, according to the draft update to the country’s airport network master plan. 

In a recent report submitted to the Government on the national airport network master plan, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) stated that under the current 2021-2030 planning, Việt Nam will have 14 international and 16 domestic airports, adding up to 30 in total. 

By 2050, this network is projected to expand to 33 airports, with the addition of three more domestic air hubs. 

If the target of enabling 95 per cent of the population to access an airport by 2030 is achieved, Việt Nam’s airport accessibility rate is expected to exceed the global average of 75 per cent.

This figure is comparable to other countries in the region, such as the Republic of Korea (100 per cent), Japan (99 per cent), Malaysia (98.13 per cent), the Philippines (93.62 per cent), Thailand (88 per cent) and China (73.37 per cent).

The MoC has also included Gia Bình International Airport in Bắc Ninh Province and Thổ Chu Airport in An Giang Province in the national airport system plan under expedited procedures, following directives from the Politburo, Party leadership, Government resolutions and instructions from the Prime Minister.

The ministry said future adjustments to the airport network plans would mainly focus on updating traffic forecasts, as well as studying proposals for new airports in Ninh Bình and Hưng Yên provinces, and a second airport for the Hà Nội capital region. 

It will also consider adjustments to the scale of Côn Đảo Airport and the future role of Hải Phòng City Airport.

Deputy Minister of Construction Lê Anh Tuấn said: “The study of these airports is technically complex and involves overlapping impacts, requiring additional time for research and coordination with localities. 

“Since investment is not yet urgently needed, the construction ministry will continue researching and will complete the work at a later stage.”

To avoid affecting the planning and investment preparation schedules for Măng Đen, Vân Phong and Quảng Trị airports as requested by local authorities and investors, the MoC proposed separating adjustments related to these three airports from the broader revision of the national airport network plan.

The ministry requested that Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc issue approval for the planning adjustment outline for these airports, which will serve as the basis for implementing subsequent procedures in accordance with regulations.

Further study of 12 potential locations to be included in the national airport network plans was also proposed in the MoC’s report. 

At these sites, the Prime Minister will assign provincial authorities to prepare airport planning proposals, including assessments on demand, feasibility, development conditions and related impacts, while mobilising non-public investment through the public-private partnership model. 

The proposals will then be submitted to the construction ministry for review before being reported to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval. — VNS

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