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Digitalisation of cultural sectors

May 10, 2026 - 15:37
Việt Nam plans to digitise all cultural platforms by 2030, requiring 100 per cent of heritage assets to meet national data-sharing standards. This is part of a new government project called 'Digital Transformation in Culture through 2030, with a Vision to 2045.'

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