Digitalisation of cultural sectors

Việt Nam plans to digitise all cultural platforms by 2030, requiring 100 per cent of heritage assets to meet national data-sharing standards. This is part of a new government project called 'Digital Transformation in Culture through 2030, with a Vision to 2045.'
With more than 1.6 million workers, Hưng Yên is witnessing a positive shift in its labour structure, clearly reflecting the rapid pace of industrialisation in the province in the Red River Delta region.
Tech giant FPT Group has put into operation its first 'smart' green school – the Zeta Building – in the central city's FPT City Complex, offering international-level education based on AI-driven tech, cybersecurity and net zero standards.