Việt Nam to launch unified lodging declaration portal nationwide

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security will launch a centralised web portal on May 21 to consolidate the registration of lodging guests, both Vietnamese nationals and foreign visitors, replacing older systems that accommodation providers have long relied on.

The new platform, accessible at http://tbltkbtt.bocongan.gov.vn/, will serve as the single destination for hotels, guesthouses and other lodging operators to report the residency of Vietnamese guests and file temporary-stay declarations for foreign nationals.

The site is available in both Vietnamese and English.

Starting that date, the ministry said, facilities must stop using the previous website for foreigner declarations and the ASM software for domestic guest notifications.

The system is live across seven provinces and cities – An Giang, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ninh, Thanh Hóa, and HCM City – and three Hà Nội wards (Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàn Kiếm, and Ngọc Hà), though the domestic guest-notification function is so far limited to An Giang and those three wards.

Lodging operators in An Giang, Hải Phòng, Bắc Ninh and Phú Thọ who carry over credentials from the old system will need to add a province-specific prefix to their existing usernames ("ag_", "hp_", "bn_" or "pt_", respectively) when logging into the new platform.

Among the system's features, according to the ministry, are online account registration and verification, multi-branch management under a single master account, automatic extraction of data from passport and national ID card photos during check-in and a searchable guest history log. — VNS