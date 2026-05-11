Bus plunges into ravine on mountain pass, killing one

GIA LAI — A passenger bus plunged into a ravine on a mountain pass in central Việt Nam on late Sunday after being hit by a truck, killing one woman and injuring several others.

The crash occurred at approximately 11pm in Bình Khê Commune in the central province of Gia Lai, when the bus was struck from behind by a truck traveling in the same direction along the National Highway 19.

The impact caused the bus driver to lose control, sending the vehicle over the edge of a steep drop. Twelve people were on board.

A woman, 38, was killed. Two other passengers suffered broken legs and were taken to Gia Lai's Provincial Central General Hospital. The remaining passengers sustained minor scrapes and were treated at local medical facilities.

Ngô Xuân Thế, deputy director of the hospital, said on Monday that six victims remained under observation. Initial examinations showed soft-tissue injuries, with no signs of serious internal trauma.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage. Preliminary estimates put property losses at around VNĐ200 million (US$7,600).

Investigations are ongoing. — VNS