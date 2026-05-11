Humanitarian programme restores sight to thousands of vulnerable people

HÀ NỘI — Chu Thị Thức, 74, never believed that one day she could regain her eyesight after a long period of living in darkness due to the consequences of cataracts and severe hyperopia complications.

Thức is a particularly difficult case in Sơn Tây, Hà Nội. Since 1993, her eyesight has gradually deteriorated. Cataracts and severe hyperopia complications have reduced her vision to only one-tenth.

Without financial sources for treatment, the elderly woman's daily life is confined to blurry, indistinct images. Due to her lonely circumstances and economic hardship, she had once given up hope of regaining her sight, accepting a life dependent on the murky 'fog' for more than 30 years.

Hope only truly returned when she met the medical team from Đông Đô General Hospital during recent health check-ups. Doctors recognised the patient's critical condition - not only her medical condition but also her desire for independence.

Dr Đinh Thị Phương Thủy, CEO of Đông Đô General Hospital, decided to perform the surgery completely free of charge for her with the support of the hospital’s "Free Your Eyes – Millions of Bright Eyes" Fund.

“Thức had cataracts and a history of severe hyperopia, along with glaucoma. If she didn't have surgery soon, it would cause permanent blindness. Therefore, as soon as we received the case, we brought her in for surgery early to avoid complications and give her a pair of clear eyesight,” Thủy said.

The surgery was performed at the High-Tech Eye Centre with the support of the most modern medical equipment. When the eye bandage was removed, a new chapter in Thức's life began.

She could not hide her happiness as, for the first time in decades, she could clearly see the faces of those who had rescued her and walk confidently without fear of stumbling. Now, she can cook for herself, live a normal life and find peace again in her small kitchen.

Thức is one of thousands of people benefiting from the free eye surgery programme of the 'Free Your Eyes - Millions of Bright Eyes' fund, initiated and managed by Dr Thủy.

Initiated over six years ago by Đông Đô General Hospital, the Free Your Eyes Fund has performed thousands of free surgeries and become a bridge of hope, bringing light to patients in difficult circumstances, lonely elderly people, and children in remote areas nationwide in Việt Nam. — VNS