Hà Nội defers review of low-emission zone plan in Ring Road 1

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities have decided to postpone discussion over the establishment of a low-emission zone (LEZ) inside the city’s Ring Road 1.

The proposal is not on the agenda for the second session of the 17th-tenure Hà Nội People’s Council, which opened on Monday.

The low-emission zone proposal, which was expected to be considered at this meeting, had previously attracted substantial public attention with its plan to ban petrol-powered vehicles from entering the city centre.

Hà Nội authorities said they are continuing to study the plan cautiously to minimise impacts on residents, particularly vulnerable groups. Solutions are expected to be implemented on a suitable roadmap aligned with infrastructure readiness and traffic management conditions.

In this session, Hà Nội People’s Council is considering a resolution on procedures for drafting and issuing legal documents to implement the Capital Law, which was adopted by the National Assembly in April.

The city authorities are also reviewing spending regulations, incentives and funding levels for forces ensuring public order, for personnel engaged in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and for organising general education examinations.

In addition, they examine and adjust investment policies for several public projects in the city, and discuss a report by the municipal People’s Committee regarding the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on piloting special mechanisms for major projects in the capital.

These include the wastewater collection system for the S3 basin covering Cầu Giấy, Nghĩa Đô, Yên Hòa, Phú Diễn, Từ Liêm and Đại Mỗ wards, along with the Phú Đô wastewater treatment plant, and the National Highway 1A spatial axis project linked to urban renovation and redevelopment.

Other projects include the Ring Road 3.5 section from Phúc La–Văn Phú to the Pháp Vân–Cầu Giẽ Expressway, and the Ring Road 3 section through the former Đông Anh District (now part of Đông Anh, Thư Lâm, Quang Minh and Phúc Thịnh communes).

Discussions during the meeting also focus on reviewing land acquisition for socio-economic development projects in the public and national interest; exemptions of land rental fees for socialised service providers; and amendments to regulations on temporary use fees for roads and sidewalks. — VNS