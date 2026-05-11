Department of Medical Service Administration, Boehringer Ingelheim sign cooperation programme on NCDs prevention

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Medical Service Administration (MSA) under the Ministry of Health and Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam on May 11 signed a cooperation programme on the prevention of non‑communicable diseases (NCDs) in Việt Nam for the 2026-28 period.

The programme, entitled “Better Care of Non‑Communicable Diseases in Việt Nam, period 2026-2028”, aims to improve the quality of diagnosis, treatment, and management of NCDs.

The programme focuses on Cardiovascular–Kidney–Metabolic (CKM) diseases, stroke and interstitial lung diseases, to improve treatment outcomes, reduce medical and non‑medical costs for patients, alleviate the disease burden on the community, and enhance the quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

The programme is implemented in coordination with professional medical associations, including the Vietnam Stroke Association, the Vietnam National Heart Association, the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology, the Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association, the Vietnam Respiratory Society, and the Vietnam Rheumatology Association.

Dr. Nguyễn Trọng Khoa, Deputy Director of the MSA, stated: “Effective management of NCDs requires an integrated, continuous, and well‑coordinated approach across general and specialised medical facilities of the healthcare system. We highly value the partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam and expect that this collaboration will help promote clinical standardisation, strengthen system capacity, and improve the quality of treatment and patient care nationwide.”

Under the framework of the programme, the two parties will collaborate on a number of key initiatives, including developing, updating and standardising professional guidelines, clinical pathways, and quality criteria to improve the effectiveness of treatment and disease management. It will also strengthen the capacity of healthcare professionals and policymakers in the management of NCDs; update regulatory documents on stroke examination and emergency care systems, and implement solutions for stroke emergency response and treatment; and raise community awareness of CKM, promote early detection, and ensure timely management of stroke.

Apisak Khunwet, General Manager of Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam, said: “This collaboration underscores Boehringer Ingelheim’s long‑term commitment in Việt Nam to working in close alignment with national health priorities, addressing the growing burden of NCDs, and delivering positive impact for patients and communities.”

Since January 2025, more than 240,000 patients in Việt Nam living with CKM diseases, stroke, and interstitial lung disease have been treated with innovative therapeutic solutions developed by Boehringer Ingelheim. Việt Nam is also increasingly recognised as a leader in stroke care in Southeast Asia, with over 130 hospitals and centres certified as Stroke Ready by the World Stroke Organisation.

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, NCDs account for more than 75 per cent of global deaths, and in Việt Nam, this figure is approximately 80 per cent, mainly due to stroke, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases. In response to the growing burden and the increasingly younger age of onset of chronic diseases, the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam has been implementing a range of policies and programs to strengthen prevention, early detection, and continuous disease management, identifying this as one of the top priorities in disease administration. — VNS