The era of the One-Person Company

Việt Nam plans its biggest update in years to the health insurance drug list, adding 84 medicines, including 30 cancer treatments, to expand patient access and curb costs. Appraisal is due this quarter.
The Việt Nam Fatherland Front has continued to uphold its role in uniting the country and mobilising the strength of the solidarity bloc in service of national construction and defence, while acting as a vital bridge between the Party, the State and the people.
The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health and Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam on May 11 signed a cooperation programme on the prevention of non‑communicable diseases (NCDs) in Việt Nam for 2026-28.
Indonesian authorities have arrested 228 Vietnamese nationals in a major crackdown on an alleged online gambling syndicate operating in the capital Jakarta, police said, in one of the largest cases involving Vietnamese citizens in Indonesia in recent years.