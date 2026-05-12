HCM City’s Sài Gòn River pedestrian bridge targets September completion

HCM CITY — Construction of HCM City’s pedestrian bridge spanning the Sài Gòn River is entering a critical phase, with authorities and contractors pushing for completion in time to mark 81th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2).

On May 11, HCM City leaders inspected the construction site and witnessed the first concrete pour for the main bridge pier foundation. This marks a significant milestone as the project transitions into its core structural phase.

According to the contractor, all bored piles for the two primary piers (TC1 and TC2) have been completed on the An Khánh and Sài Gòn ward riverbanks.

The foundation for the An Khánh pier covers nearly 1,892sq.m, requiring approximately 650 tonnes of steel.

The initial mass concrete pour, totaling 5,674cu.m, was carried out continuously under strict technological and temperature controls to ensure structural durability.

Project managers expect to complete all abutments and piers by June 2026.

The project, fully funded by Nutifood with a total investment of nearly VNĐ1 trillion (US$38 million), will stretch approximately 720m.

The bridge’s key technical specifications include a 187-metre cable-stayed arch main span, a width ranging from 6 to 11m, and a navigational clearance of 80m wide and 10m high.

The bridge’s highlight is its steel space-frame arch, designed to resemble a nipa palm leaf—a familiar symbol of Southern Việt Nam.

Over 60 per cent of this structure has been completed. It is currently being pre-assembled in Vũng Tàu before being towed to the site for installation in early August.

Work is proceeding at a rapid pace, with over 250 engineers and labourers working day and night at both the site and fabrication workshops.

Steel beam components, weighing approximately 25 tonnes each, are being transported to the Thủ Thiêm area overnight to facilitate assembly.

Currently, the approach ramps and technical systems are 90 per cent complete and are expected to be finished by the end of June.

"This is more than just a transport project; it is a cultural landmark that will enhance the city's architectural identity and public space quality," Bùi Xuân Cường, Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee, said.

Once operational, the bridge is expected to become a new iconic symbol of the city, boosting tourism and providing a modern community space for residents and visitors to enjoy the riverfront scenery. — VNS