Two children drown after falling into water pit at construction site

PHÚ THỌ — Two children have died from drowning on Tuesday after they fell into a water pit at the construction site of the New Rural Residential Area Project, invested by the Đạt Hưng JSC.

Ngô Đức Sáu, Chairman of the Bản Nguyên Commune People's Committee in Phú Thọ Province, confirmed the information on Wednesday.

At around 6.30pm on Tuesday, four children, aged between nine and 11, lives in Bản Nguyên Commune, entered a plot of land at the construction site to play.

While playing, two of them fell into a deep water pit at the site. The other two children immediately shouted for help. Hearing the cries, Bùi Thị Hồng, a resident of Phùng Nguyên Commune and two workers nearby rushed to the scene to assist.

The victims were pulled to safety, given initial first aid, and transported to the Tam Nông Regional Medical Centre for emergency treatment.

Despite the doctors' efforts, they succumbed at around 8.30pm the same day.

Immediately after the incident, Bản Nguyên Commune and provincial authorities arrived at the scene to investigate the cause and coordinated with the families to handle the aftermath.

The Bản Nguyên Commune People's Committee leaders has visited the victims' families to offer condolences and support, providing VNĐ25 million (US$940) to each family.

In recent times, Phú Thọ Province has witnessed a series of tragic drowning cases involving children during hot weather and as pupils prepare for summer holidays. Most incidents stem from a lack of adult supervision, with children venturing unsupervised to dangerous areas for play, while many construction sites and water bodies lack fences or safety warning signs.

Authorities urge project investors to inspect, barricade and post warning signs at hazardous areas. Families are also advised to enhance supervision, remind children not to gather at ponds, rivers, streams or construction sites, and equip children with drowning prevention skills. — VNS