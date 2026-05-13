All-night rescue for Quảng Ngãi fisherman suffering stroke

QUẢNG NGÃI — The Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMRCC) has successfully rescued a fisherman in critical condition while he was fishing in the southern waters of the Hoàng Sa Special Zone.

Earlier, at 8.10am on Monday, the VMRCC received an emergency distress signal from the captain of the fishing vessel QNg 95392 TS, reporting that a fisherman was having health problem.

The 55-year-old fisherman, from Quảng Ngãi Province, had paralysis on the right side of his body, was unable to speak, and was suspected of having a stroke.

At that time, the vessel was approximately 314 nautical miles east-southeast of Sơn Trà Cape, Đà Nẵng City.

Immediately upon receiving the report, the VMRCC urgently established a remote medical connection and guided the necessary first-aid measures to sustain the victim's life.

However, as the patient's condition deteriorated and required emergency specialist intervention, action was swiftly taken.

Under the direction of the Việt Nam Maritime and Waterway Administration, at 2.45pm on the same day, the VMRCC dispatched a specialised search and rescue vessel, stationed in Đà Nẵng, along with two staff from the Đà Nẵng 115 Emergency Medical Centre, to carry out the rescue.

At 3.24am on Tuesday, the rescue team reached the fishing vessel QNg 95392 TS. The medical team quickly boarded, provided initial medical care.

By 4.30pm on Tuesday, after 26 hours of continuous overnight sailing, the rescue vessel brought the patient to the dock of the VMRCC in Đà Nẵng City.

The patient is under further specialised treatment at the Đà Nẵng General Hospital now.

Since the beginning of this year, the VMRCC has rescued and assisted 426 people in distress at sea. — VNS