Eric Trần is executive chef at The Palm, a new destination for diners seeking contemporary French Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Hồ Chí Minh City.

The chef showed his passion for cooking at an early age and his culinary journey has been shaped by years of hands-on experience in professional kitchens from north to south.

Trần sees Western gastronomy as a balance of technique, heritage and creativity. At The Palm, this philosophy is expressed through his interpretation of Beef Rossini with homemade fermented apricot sauce, the restaurant’s French Mediterranean masterpiece.

Try the talented chef’s latest recipe this weekend to surprise your loved ones.

Beef Rossini with homemade fermented apricot sauce

Ingredients:

. Black Angus tenderloin: 190g

. French foie gras: 50g

. Homemade fermented apricot sauce: 60g

. Potato pavé: 100g

. Grilled asparagus: 80g

Preparation:

- Sear the beef over high heat to achieve a deep caramelised crust while preserving the meat’s succulent texture and natural richness.

- Flash-sear the foie gras to crisp perfection on the outside, leaving a silky, melt-in-the-mouth centre that delivers the dish’s signature indulgence.

- Meticulously stack and press paper-thin layers of potato, then slow-cook and flash-fry them. The crisp, golden exterior gives way to a tender interior, offering an appealing textural contrast.

- Grill fresh asparagus just to the point of tenderness, retaining its crisp snap, gentle sweetness and earthy fragrance to balance the richer components.

- Naturally ferment fresh local apricots to draw out their sweet-tart aroma, then simmer them down to a reduction and emulsify with cold butter for a velvety sheen. The bright acidity cuts through the richness of the foie gras while amplifying the depth of the beef.

- Place the beef on a large plate and arrange the other elements alongside it and finish with the sauce.

The homemade apricot sauce is the defining element that makes Beef Rossini a signature dish at The Palm.

Beef lovers can now discover the delicacy prepared by Chef Trần at The Palm Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, located on 10th floor, 10A Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street, Xuân Hòa Ward, HCM City.

For reservations, call 0909 753 456.

VNS