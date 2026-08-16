|Smoked duck and coleslaw brioche sandwich
A sophisticated elevation of a classic open-faced sandwich by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải, featuring toasted artisanal brioche layered with a crisp tri-colour slaw, fragrant smoked duck breast and vibrant botanical garnishes.
Ingredients:
- 1 slice of brioche bread
- 60g smoked duck breast
- 20g white cabbage, finely shredded
- 20g purple cabbage, finely shredded
- 10g mayonnaise
- 5g baby tomatoes, halved
- 10g frisée salad
- Edible viola flowers
|Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải
How to make:
- Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and crisp on the exterior while maintaining a tender crumb inside.
- Toss the finely shredded white and purple cabbages thoroughly with the mayonnaise until evenly coated and lightly bound.
- Spread the dressed cabbage mixture evenly across the surface of the toasted brioche slice.
- Gently warm or sear the smoked duck breast to release its natural aromatics, slice it thinly, and arrange the slices neatly over the cabbage slaw.
- Garnish the top with fresh frisée salad, halved baby tomatoes and vibrant edible viola flowers for color and delicate texture.
Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Niên Rd, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội
Tel: 024 3823 8888