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Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Smoked duck and coleslaw brioche sandwich

August 16, 2026 - 07:08
With Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải
Smoked duck and coleslaw brioche sandwich

A sophisticated elevation of a classic open-faced sandwich by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải, featuring toasted artisanal brioche layered with a crisp tri-colour slaw, fragrant smoked duck breast and vibrant botanical garnishes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 slice of brioche bread
  • 60g smoked duck breast
  • 20g white cabbage, finely shredded
  • 20g purple cabbage, finely shredded
  • 10g mayonnaise
  • 5g baby tomatoes, halved
  • 10g frisée salad
  • Edible viola flowers
Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải

How to make:

  • Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and crisp on the exterior while maintaining a tender crumb inside.
  • Toss the finely shredded white and purple cabbages thoroughly with the mayonnaise until evenly coated and lightly bound.
  • Spread the dressed cabbage mixture evenly across the surface of the toasted brioche slice.
  • Gently warm or sear the smoked duck breast to release its natural aromatics, slice it thinly, and arrange the slices neatly over the cabbage slaw.
  • Garnish the top with fresh frisée salad, halved baby tomatoes and vibrant edible viola flowers for color and delicate texture.

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Niên Rd, Ba Đình Ward, Hà Nội

Tel: 024 3823 8888

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