Smoked duck and coleslaw brioche sandwich

A sophisticated elevation of a classic open-faced sandwich by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải, featuring toasted artisanal brioche layered with a crisp tri-colour slaw, fragrant smoked duck breast and vibrant botanical garnishes.

Ingredients:

How to make:

Lightly toast the bread until golden brown and crisp on the exterior while maintaining a tender crumb inside.

Toss the finely shredded white and purple cabbages thoroughly with the mayonnaise until evenly coated and lightly bound.

Spread the dressed cabbage mixture evenly across the surface of the toasted brioche slice.

Gently warm or sear the smoked duck breast to release its natural aromatics, slice it thinly, and arrange the slices neatly over the cabbage slaw.