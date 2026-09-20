Naturalised players become part of history

Thanh Nga

Footballer Lương Chí Khải (born Colonna Nino Kyle) wore a traditional Vietnamese áo dài when he received official confirmation of his Vietnamese citizenship at a ceremony in Hà Nội on September 15.

For the 27-year-old centre-back, it was an important moment after two years of playing in Việt Nam.

Colonna Nino Kyle was born in the US in 1999 to an American father and a Vietnamese mother. Now a Vietnamese citizen, he has also taken a Vietnamese name, Lương Chí Khải, giving him the chance to pursue another ambition – playing for the national team.

"From today, Khải officially becomes a Vietnamese citizen," said Phạm Thị Thanh Hương, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Justice, at the ceremony.

Wearing the áo dài, Khải said he was moved by the occasion and would make every effort to contribute to Vietnamese football.

His football career has taken him from the US to Việt Nam. He played through the American school system before signing a professional contract with New Mexico United. He moved to Việt Nam in 2024 and joined Hà Nội FC.

In his first season, he played 17 matches and helped the capital club finish as runners-up in the 2024-25 V.League 1. At the same time, he continued his university studies in civil engineering.

He joined Thể Công-Viettel for the 2025-26 season and became a regular under coach Velizar Popov. He started 24 matches, scoring once and providing one assist as the club finished second in V.League 1 and secured a place in the AFC Champions League Two.

He has also made an early impression this season, scoring in Thể Công-Viettel's 2-0 away win over Đồng Nai City in the opening match of the 2026-27 V.League 1.

His Vietnamese citizenship now makes him eligible for consideration for the national team, although any call-up will depend on head coach Kim Sang-sik.

Naturalised players

Khải is the latest example of how the pool of players available to Việt Nam is changing.

Vietnamese football has traditionally been cautious about using naturalised players. That has changed in recent years as the country has begun to consider more players born abroad for the national team.

The most prominent name is Nguyễn Xuân Son. The Brazilian-born striker played an important role in Việt Nam's consecutive ASEAN Cup titles in 2024 and 2026. His performances have made him one of the team's key attacking players and also brought greater attention to the role of naturalised players.

At the 2026 ASEAN Cup, Son was joined by two other naturalised players of Brazilian origin with Vietnamese names, Đỗ Hoàng Hên and Nguyễn Tài Lộc.

With three naturalised players in the squad, questions have been raised about how many could play for Việt Nam at the same time.

Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) Vice President Trần Anh Tú said the federation had no fixed number.

"The VFF has never set a target for how many naturalised players should be called up. That is the head coach's decision," Tú said. "The VFF does not impose any limit. We have many naturalised players, but we still have to consider who is suitable."

At the 2026 ASEAN Cup, three naturalised players were in the squad, but only one or two were on the pitch at the same time, he noted.

The policy has also raised concerns among some supporters about whether a larger number of naturalised players could affect the identity of the national team.

Tú said naturalisation had become a common trend in many countries and did not necessarily change the character of the team. "In the past, Việt Nam limited the use of naturalised players. Now naturalisation is a trend in many countries," he said.

He pointed out that many of Việt Nam's decisive moments at the 2026 ASEAN Cup came from Vietnamese-born players.

"Of course, the team are stronger with Son, Hên and Lộc, but in the recent tournament, the national team still had a strong Vietnamese character," Tú said.

He added that the coach would select players based on their suitability, including whether they fitted the style and character of the national team.

Another player who could soon become part of the discussion is Rimario Gordon. The Jamaican striker is reportedly completing the necessary procedures with Thể Công-Viettel to play in V.League 1 as a naturalised player.

Gordon arrived in Việt Nam in 2018 and has played for several clubs during his time in the country. His strength, speed and finishing have made him one of the most successful foreign forwards in V.League 1.

The 32-year-old striker has made 158 appearances and scored 76 goals in Vietnamese professional competitions.

If he completes the naturalisation process and meets the relevant eligibility requirements, Gordon could also become an option for coach Kim.

Focus on ASEAN Cup

Việt Nam are preparing for the FIFA ASEAN Cup, with the national team scheduled to regroup this month. The Golden Star Warriors are in Group B alongside Thailand, the Philippines and Pakistan.

Coach Kim is also waiting for an update on the fitness of Nguyễn Hoàng Đức. The midfielder has suffered a minor groin muscle tear and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at his club, Ninh Bình.

Tú said the decision on whether Đức would be selected would be made by the head coach after further medical assessment.

"Đức has a minor groin muscle tear. The VFF has worked with his club. Ninh Bình wanted to take Đức to Vinmec for rehabilitation, but he is currently recovering at the club," Tú said. "Coach Kim will consider the actual situation and wait for the medical team's assessment before making a decision."

Đức was one of Việt Nam's key players during the 2026 ASEAN Cup and his absence would leave the team without one of its established midfielders.

At the same time, the arrival of players such as Khải could add another option to the squad. For Khải, the immediate objective will be to continue performing for Thể Công-Viettel and show that he can compete at international level.

He has already spent two years in Vietnamese football and has built his career both on and off the pitch. Becoming a Vietnamese citizen gives him the opportunity to pursue a place in the national team.

Whether that opportunity leads to a place in Kim's squad remains to be seen. What is clear is that naturalised players are becoming a more regular part of the discussion surrounding the Vietnamese national team. — VNS