SACOMBANK signs deal to sponsor national football leagues

Football

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Treasure Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SACOMBANK) has become the official sponsor of two football tournaments in the 2026-27 season, following a signing ceremony September 16 in Hà Nội.

The event marked the first time Sacombank has participated in supporting the domestic leagues.

The two competitions will be named SACOMBANK V.League 2 2026-27 and SACOMBANK National Cup 2026-27.

SACOMBANK’s sponsorship secures the financial backing of one of Việt Nam’s premier banking institutions for both leagues. The partnership elevates the prestige of the competitions while opening broad opportunities for collaboration among SACOMBANK, tournament organiser Việt Nam Professional Football JSC (VPF) and official broadcaster FPT Play to drive domestic football forward.

Bank representative Nguyễn Xuân Vũ said: "Football offers more than just competition—it unites communities and inspires a drive to persevere and excel.

"For our first time sponsoring the national football tournaments, we hope to provide additional resources to help these events become increasingly professional and engaging, while extending their reach. We believe that every step forward for Vietnamese football will open up new opportunities to connect the community and create meaningful value."

Established in 1991, SACOMBANK is one of the leading joint stock commercial banks with a nationwide operational network, aiming to become the leading retail bank in the country. Alongside its effective business operations, SACOMBANK also focuses on building an approachable and dynamic brand image through various community-oriented activities.

Trần Anh Tú, chairman of the VPF Board of Directors, commented: "They are two important competitions in our system. The involvement of a prestigious brand like SACOMBANK will enhance the value, appeal and reach of the tournaments, while also motivating the VPF and the clubs to continuously improve the organisation, professional standards and overall image of professional Vietnamese football."

V.League 2 kicked off on September 11, featuring 14 teams who vie for a total of VNĐ3.5 billion. The season will end on May 16.

The top two teams will be promoted to the V.League 1, while the bottom two will be relegated to the lower league next season.

The National Cup will begin on September 18 and wrap up on May 30. The winners will walk away with VNĐ2 billion.

Hoàng Việt Anh, chairman of the Board of Directors of FPT Telecom, said: "Beyond the role of a sponsor, we view Sacombank as a partner that shares our vision and commitment to the development of national sports.

"The synergy between our combined capabilities and our shared aspiration to create sustainable value for professional Vietnamese football will deliver an increasingly fulfilling experience for fans."

All matches of the V.League 2 and National Cup will be broadcast live on FPT Play which has acted as broadcast partner for five years in a row. — VNS