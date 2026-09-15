Veteran athletes bring experience in hunt for ASIAD glory

Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send a strong contingent of nearly 400 athletes to the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD), setting their sights on four gold medals.

And they are banking on veterans like fencer Nguyễn Tiến Nhật, rower Phạm Thị Huệ and martial artist Dương Thúy Vi to help deliver.

This will be Nhật's fifth ASIAD Games since 2010, a record in the national fencing community. The 36-year-old is hoping to top his personal best at the tournament in Japan.

“The individual and team bronze medals I won at the 17th ASIAD in 2014 are still the best result of my career. I competed in those Games with the highest determination and effort and I deserved to earn the medals," said Nhật, who has also won multiple SEA Games gold medals.

His medals were Việt Nam's best-ever ASIAD fencing achievement.

Nguyễn Hồng Đăng, from the Fencing Division of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, said: “Our selection of athletes for the ASIAD is based on assessments regarding their expertise. Nhật is an experienced athlete and a leading member of the men’s epee squad; consequently, he plays a vital role in the lineup.”

He said opportunities for Nhật and his teammates to win a medal are promising, but the entire team has been asked to remain focused in every match.

Like Nhật, Huệ will also compete in her fifth straight ASIAD Games, setting her sights on a top three finish in rowing.

"I get older as time marches on with every Games, but my passion for rowing remains untouched. I am heading to Japan with absolute determination to win," the 36-year-old said.

At the previous edition in 2023, Huệ and three teammates took a bronze in the women's coxless fours, the first medal of Việt Nam in China, followed by a bronze in the women's eights category.

Huệ has also won a medal in all previous Games, a silver in 2010, a silver and a bronze in 2014 and a silver in 2018.

The Paris Olympian hoped that she would take home a medal from Japan to set a record of winning ASIAD medals five times in a row.

Meanwhile, Vi is the most experienced martial artist of the wushu squad.

According to the coaching board, at 33, Vi demonstrates two qualities that inspire their confidence in her: experience and a strong desire to achieve success.

Vi is confident heading to Japan after winning a gold medal at the 2026 Taolu World Cup in July in China.

"It is great to receive a slot to compete in these Games. I am as happy as it is my first time," said Vi.

"I will perform my best and hope to get the highest result, as it will be my last international competition. Next time, you may see me here, but in another role, possibly a coach."

Vi's best result was the gold medal in the 17th edition in 2014 in South Korea. Three years ago in China, she secured a bronze. In Japan, she will perform in the women's jianshu and qiangshu. A combined result of two performances will decide athletes' final ranking.

The 20th ASIAD will take place in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, bringing together athletes from across the continent for Asia’s biggest multi-sport event.

The event officially runs from September 19 to October 4, however, the sporting action began on September 10, nine days before the official opening ceremony. Sports that have already begun are basketball, football, volleyball, modern pentathlon, cricket, tegball, hockey and soft tennis. — VNS