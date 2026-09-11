U23 Việt Nam take strong squad to Japan for ASIAD 20

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's U23 football team announced a 23-player squad on Wednesday for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan.

The list combines players with international experience and promising young talents, as the team target a strong showing at the continental tournament while continuing to build a pool of players for the future of Vietnamese football.

Most of the key players who helped U23 Việt Nam finish third at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup have retained their places. Cao Văn Bình is expected to start in goal, while defensive options include Lê Nguyên Hoàng, Đặng Tuấn Phong, Đinh Quang Kiệt and Nguyễn Đức Anh.

In midfield, Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, Thái Quốc Cường and Nguyễn Công Phương are expected to play important roles. Up front, Nguyễn Quốc Việt, Nguyễn Lê Phát and Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ give head coach Đinh Hồng Vinh several options.

The squad have spent a considerable amount of time playing together, with a notable record. Its players have won the ASEAN U23 Championship and the men's football gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games, before finishing third at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Keeping most of the familiar core gives the team an advantage in terms of understanding and cohesion. The players have also gained valuable experience from international competitions, reducing the need to build a new squad from scratch in a short period.

A number of younger players are also included. According to the Việt Nam Football Federation's plan, their inclusion is intended not only to serve the team's immediate goals at ASIAD 20, but also to prepare for international duties in 2027, including the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers, the SEA Games and the ASEAN U23 Championship.

After ASIAD 20, Việt Nam's U23s are expected to regroup in Gia Lai during the November FIFA Days window to maintain preparations for other competitions.

The team began their preparations for ASIAD 20 in March, when they attended the CFA Team China 2026 friendly tournament. The event gave the players opportunities to face the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Thailand and China.

At the end of July, the team held another short training camp to review and assess the squad ahead of the main preparation phase for the ASIAD 20.

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2026-27 V.League 1 season, Việt Nam's U23s will regroup before flying to Japan on September 12.

At ASIAD 20, Việt Nam are in Group C with Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Kuwait. They will face Kuwait on September 15, the Philippines on September 18 and Uzbekistan on September 22.

With the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarter-finals, every group stage match will be important to Việt Nam's hopes of progressing to the knockout round.

With preparations following a planned schedule and the squad now taking shape, Việt Nam will head to the ASIAD 20 determined to perform to the best of their ability.

The tournament will also provide valuable opportunities for the young players to gain experience at the continental level. — VNS