Việt Nam jujitsu team secure nine gold medals at Thai Grand Prix

Jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese martial artists won nine gold medals at the Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026, which ended on September 7 in Ayutthaya.

In the final matches, Phùng Thị Huệ won the women's 48kg category title, Trần Hồng Ân took the women's 57kg event while Nguyễn Tiến Triển got the gold in the men's 85kg.

The team of 10 members also bagged two silvers and four bronzes to place second in the medal tally.

Thailand came first with 17 gold, 23 silver and 23 bronze medals. The Philippines placed third, earning six golds, five silvers and seven bronzes.

Việt Nam's head coach Bùi Đình Tiến said they were asked to do their best at the tournament and praised the team's achievement. The result helped the athletes gain confidence heading to the 20th Asian Games later this month in Japan.

For the Asian Games, Việt Nam have registered 13 competitors to vie for titles in both men's and women's categories. Jujitsu matches will take place from October 1 to 3 at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. — VNS