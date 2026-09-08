Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam jujitsu team secure nine gold medals at Thai Grand Prix

September 08, 2026 - 15:42
Vietnamese martial artists won nine gold medals at the Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026, which ended on September 7 in Ayutthaya.

Jujitsu 

Vietnamese jujitsu martial artists pose with their medals at the Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026. — Photo courtesy of SAV

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese martial artists won nine gold medals at the Jujitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2026, which ended on September 7 in Ayutthaya.

In the final matches, Phùng Thị Huệ won the women's 48kg category title, Trần Hồng Ân took the women's 57kg event while Nguyễn Tiến Triển got the gold in the men's 85kg.

The team of 10 members also bagged two silvers and four bronzes to place second in the medal tally.

Thailand came first with 17 gold, 23 silver and 23 bronze medals. The Philippines placed third, earning six golds, five silvers and seven bronzes.

Việt Nam's head coach Bùi Đình Tiến said they were asked to do their best at the tournament and praised the team's achievement. The result helped the athletes gain confidence heading to the 20th Asian Games later this month in Japan.

For the Asian Games, Việt Nam have registered 13 competitors to vie for titles in both men's and women's categories. Jujitsu matches will take place from October 1 to 3 at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. — VNS

jujitsu Grand Prix world games Asian Games

see also

More on this story

Sports

Pickleball World Cup starts up in Đà Nẵng

The fourth Pickleball World Cup officially began at Đà Nẵng's Tiên Sơn Sports Centre, drawing around 4,000 players from 80 countries worldwide in competitions in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the Open, Senior, Master, Junior and Kids events.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom