VBA Playoff 2026: Saigon Heat win thrilling playoff game against Nha Trang Dolphins

HCM CITY — After four neck and neck quarters at the MLC Arena, the Saigon Heat edged past the Nha Trang Dolphins 88-85 to take a 1-0 lead in their semi-final series.

The game brought together former champions Saigon Heat and the reigning runners-up Nha Trang Dolphins in a closely matched contest.

Both teams entered the game with their key players and national team players back from the FIBA pre-qualifier.

For the Saigon Heat, attacking guard Jamal Mayali returned alongside national team trio Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh, Huỳnh Trực Nhân and Nguyễn Anh Kiệt. The Nha Trang Dolphins also welcomed back Võ Huy Hoàn, Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang, Nguyễn Hoàng Phúc and Lê Khắc Đăng Khoa.

The Saigon Heat held the advantage in their previous meetings, leading the head-to-head record 3-1 in the regular season.

The Heat started with experienced domestic players Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh, Nguyễn Phúc Vinh and Nguyễn Anh Kiệt, alongside foreign players Nyang Wek and Jamal Mayali. The Dolphins, meanwhile, kept the same high-tempo line-up that had performed effectively in recent games.

In the first quarter, the Heat dominated the paint at both ends of the court, making use of the physical presence of the “twin towers” Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh and Nyang Wek. Even when the pair were on the bench, the host's defence continued to protect the paint area effectively.

The Dolphins responded with aggressive drives and mid-range shooting. Neither side managed to gain an advantage, with the score level at 19-19 after 10 minutes.

The second quarter saw Mayali’s individual quality break the deadlock. The Palestinian star repeatedly attacked from the left wing and finished efficiently, helping the former champion establish a double-digit lead.

The Dolphins, coached by Todd Purves, responded by attacking the paint, with Chris Bryant leading the charge. Although scoring proved difficult, the visitor made the most of their opportunities from the free-throw line to remain within striking distance at 50-43.

The Dolphins came out strongly after the intermission. Two three-pointers from Cleveland Jackson and a series of quality drives from Azzaya Batkhuyag helped the Dolphins move ahead by just one point (53-52) before the break.

The game then developed into a tense battle, with neither team leading by more than three points. Buoyed by their momentum and impressive contributions from their two Mongolian players, the Dolphins narrowly led 64-63 going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Dolphins’ key players stepped up to try to extend their advantage. The Heat responded by increasing the tempo and eventually levelled the game at 77-77.

In the closing stages, Brandis Raley-Ross produced a series of experienced and composed plays to put the Heat in control at 88-80.

With one minute remaining, Azzaya Batkhuyag converted five consecutive free throws to keep the Dolphins’ hopes alive before attempting a long-range shot to tie the game. The effort missed, however, as the Heat held on for an 88-85 victory.

Jamal Mayali, the Heat’s leading scorer, was named Player of the Game (POTG) after finishing with 22 points, four assists and six steals.

“This is an important win that gives the whole team a psychological advantage and confidence ahead of the decisive next meeting. Throughout the season, we have faced difficult games but have always maintained our determination to move forward. The team will continue to prepare carefully and maintain a high level of focus for the upcoming away game,” Mayali said.

The match provided fans with a thrilling back-and-forth contest full of unpredictable developments. After almost four quarters of alternating leads, the game was ultimately decided by the quality and composure of the leading stars.

After the first two games of the playoffs, there have been no major surprises, with the higher-ranked teams – the top-seeded Hanoi Buffaloes and second-place Saigon Heat –both taking 1-0 leads in their respective series. — VNS