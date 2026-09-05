Centre-back Duy Mạnh undergoes successful surgery in US

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese centre-back Đỗ Duy Mạnh has undergone successful surgery for a meniscus injury in the US, he said on his personal page today (September 5).

Mạnh had been struggling with the injury since the latter stages of last season and stopped playing after his club Hà Nội FC’s match against Ninh Bình in late April.

Although head coach Kim Sang-sik called him up to the Vietnamese national team for preparations for the 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup and took him to South Korea for a training camp, Mạnh was unable to play and could only undergo rehabilitation.

He later tried to return to high-intensity training but was unsuccessful. Kim then sent him back to Hà Nội FC to avoid further risks to his career.

The 29-year-old chose to undergo surgery in the US. The procedure involved treating the damaged meniscus through arthroscopy.

"I have faced many difficulties before, and this is another difficult period in my career. But with all my effort and determination, I will overcome it soon," Mạnh wrote, thanking those who have supported and encouraged him.

Despite being sidelined, the former captain of Vietnamese team has continued to attend training sessions and watch matches from the stands.

He was also present at the second leg of the 2026 ASEAN Cup final. After Việt Nam successfully defended their title, Nguyễn Hai Long and Phạm Xuân Mạnh held up Mạnh’s No 2 jersey in front of the cameras as a tribute to their teammate.

The injury means Mạnh will miss the 2026 FIFA ASEAN Cup, the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and most of the 2026/27 season with Hà Nội FC.

Mạnh previously underwent surgery for a torn knee ligament in Singapore in 2020. He returned to football and went on to become a key player for the national team. — VNS